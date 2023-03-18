Kraken at 150: A Look Back at 150 Games for Seattle

The Seattle Kraken have officially hit the 150-game mark in franchise history, marking the occasion with a 2-1 overtime victory over the San Jose Sharks. Over that time, they have compiled a record of 65-72-13, which ranks 24th in points percentage. Here is a look at some facts and figures from their first century and a half of games in the NHL.

Best Record Against Single Opponent: Buffalo Sabres

While the opponent the Kraken have the most wins and points from are the Sharks, the team they have the best record against is the Buffalo Sabres. The two have met four times over the past two seasons, with Seattle going 4-0, outscoring Buffalo 21-10 in the process. In each of the four games, Seattle has scored at least four games, while Buffalo has never held a lead going into an intermission against the Kraken.

The most memorable win against the Sabres took place on Nov. 4, 2021. On that day, Seattle pulled off a 5-2 victory in what was their third home victory in franchise history. This was also the night Jordan Eberle became the first player in Kraken history to score a hat trick, scoring three straight goals over the second and third periods. It was one of the most exciting games of Seattle’s inaugural season and one that Kraken fans who watched it will remember fondly.

Worst Record Against Single Opponent

There is only one team in the entire NHL that the Kraken have never beaten, and that is the Tampa Bay Lightning. In four meetings, Seattle has gone 0-4 while getting outscored 17-4. In fact, the first-ever time the Kraken were shutout came against the Lightning in a 3-0 loss on Nov. 26, 2021. As the two sides have played their allotted regular season games against each other, Seattle will have to wait until next year or, if they are lucky, the Stanley Cup Final to finally capture their first victory over Tampa Bay.

Over the four games, it is clear that the Lighting have the Kraken’s number. They won each game by a minimum of three goals and have only been outshot once by Seattle. While the schedule for the 2023-24 season has not been released yet, it is safe to say Yanni Gourde and his Kraken teammates will have both matchups circled for next season as they will try and avoid dropping six straight to the defending three-time Eastern Conference Champions.

Biggest Win: Tied, 6-1 Victories Over The LA Kings And Vancouver Canucks

There is a tie for the Kraken’s biggest win in franchise history. Both were 6-1 victories, and both were against division rivals. The first was a 6-1 victory in Los Angeles on Mar. 28, 2022. Six different players scored goals, while Chris Driedger stopped 36 of 37 shots to help Seattle capture their 21st win of the season. It was also the Kraken’s only win against the Kings that season, as they went 0-3 in the other matchups. A thrilling game that featured a ton of offence, it was definitely one of the highlights from Seattle’s inaugural season.

The other win was at home against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 25, 2023. Seattle had gone 0-6 lifetime against Vancouver up until that point, so beating their I-5 rivals in such dominating fashion was a massive moment in franchise history. Led by Oliver Bjorkstrands’s two goals and Jared McCann’s three points, the Kraken hammered the Canucks en route to their 28th win of the season. A chippy game that featured a questionable hit, a fight and, of course, a win for the home side, it sticks out as one of the most memorable games from the 2022-23 season so far.

Biggest Loss: 7-2 Loss To The Edmonton Oilers

The Kraken’s 7-2 loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 30, 2022, is arguably the worst defeat in franchise history. Not only was it against a division rival they are competing against for a playoff spot, but it also happened at home and was the third loss in a three-game losing streak. While Seattle did mount a comeback attempt in the second with Daniel Sprong and Brandon Tanev scoring the second period, it was just not their night, with the Oilers showing why they are one of the most dangerous teams in the entire league.

The good news about that game was that it gave Seattle the kick in the behind they needed as they rattled off eight straight wins after the loss. Looking back, it was a season-altering result that seemed to have sparked the Kraken in a positive way. While, at the time, it was painful to watch, the benefit of having that experience is exactly what Seattle has needed to become one of the hottest teams since the calendar flipped to 2023.

Kraken Franchise Leaders

A few players have stepped forward over the past 150 games and become this franchise’s leaders. The first is McCann, who is not only the all-time leader in goals with 60 but also the franchise’s all-time leader in points with 103. He is also the only player to eclipse the 100-point mark in Kraken history through the first 150 games.

Seattle Kraken Celebrate a Goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the back end, Vince Dunn continues to impress and has become Seattle’s number-one defenseman. He is Seattle’s all-time leader in assists, with 71 and is on pace to become the first Kraken player to eclipse 60 in a season, as he currently leads the team with 56 points through 68 games. A player who has taken big strides in his development this season, he is set to play a massive role for this organization over the next few seasons.

Lastly, a player who flies under the radar but has been one of the most valuable players for the Kraken is Gourde. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion has been a leader on and off the ice and has become the team’s go-to shutdown center. If Seattle decides to name a captain in the near future, his name should be high on the list.

Plenty More Excitement Scheduled Over the Next 150 Games

With the first 150 games in Kraken history completed, it is time to look forward to what is possible over the next 150. Some milestones expected before Seattle hits 300 include qualifying for their first-ever postseason and a potential Calder Trophy win for Matty Beniers. There is sure to be plenty of excitement for Kraken fans over the next few months as they are building one of the best atmospheres across the entire NHL.