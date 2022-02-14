Kraken Power Play Struggling Once Again This Season

To say the Seattle Kraken are having issues on the power play is an understatement. In their past 10 games, they are two for 34 and have given up a shorthanded goal. Despite the poor power play, the Kraken has been doing well, going five and five over the 10-game stretch, but they need to find a way to score on the power play. Here is a breakdown of what has gone wrong and ways the power play could be improved.

Kraken Need More Shots on Goal

To score goals, teams need to shoot the puck, and during these past 10 games, the Kraken has struggled to get the puck on the net. Through the 34 opportunities, they have generated 49 shots which are 1.4 shots per power play, 28 of those 49 shots were considered low danger scoring chances, while only 15 were registered as high danger scoring chances. This means that when the Kraken do get a shot on goal, the majority of the time, it is considered a routine save for the goalie. The Kraken need to find a way to get the goaltender moving, create more screens in front and actually shoot the puck with more consistency if they want to start scoring on the power play again.

Related: Kraken Need to Totally Rethink Their Power Play

Two players that need to step up their game on the power play are Jared McCann and Calle Järnkrok. Both players can generate offense, yet each has created one individual high danger chance during the 10-game stretch. Despite being on the first power play and amongst the team’s top ice times with the man advantage, neither has shown much over the last 34 opportunities. Whether this is on the coaching, the players, or the strategy, something needs to change as the Kraken may not be able to win down the stretch if their power play continues performing as it has.

New Look Power Play

The power play needs a change of pace and a change of personnel. As of Feb. 11, the Kraken’s power play looked like this:

Power Play 1:

Marcus Johansson- Calle Järnkrok- Jared McCann

Jordan Eberle- Vince Dunn

Power Play 2:

Mason Appleton- Yanni Gourde- Ryan Donato

Alex Wennberg- Mark Giordano

Both of these power plays have potential, but they just haven’t clicked. The big changes involve moving Järnkrok to the second unit while switching out Appleton with Blackwell and Johansson with Morgan Geekie. Here are some proposed power-play units that may work better:

Power Play 1:

Colin Blackwell- Yanni Gourde- Jared McCann

Jordan Eberle- Vince Dunn

Power Play 2:

Calle Järnkrok- Morgan Geekie- Ryan Donato

Alex Wennberg- Mark Giordano

Geekie should always be on one of the Kraken’s power-play units. He is an offensively gifted center who will hopefully be part of this organization for a long time. Despite only 15 minutes of power-play time during the 10 games, he has five shots on goal, which is more than Järnkrok and Johansson combined. The former Tri-City American is built to play on the power play and deserves more opportunity than he has been getting.

Morgan Geekie Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As for Blackwell, it is time for him to get some established power-play time. This is a player who isn’t afraid to go the net and get pucks on goal. Despite playing nine fewer games, he has shots on goal in 13 of his last 15 games and has two fewer points than Appleton this season. He deserves more playing time and showed last season while playing with the Rangers he can have success on the power play. It is time to reward the players who put in the effort game after game as they could provide a spark the Kraken needs to finally jump-start the power play.

Kraken Needs Change

Despite the record, Seattle will not be successful if they do not fix the power play. Yes, it may be a moot point by now, considering where they are in the standings, but building chemistry and confidence going into next season is vital for the team’s success next season. The Kraken has the tools to be a successful power play now, all they need to do is put the pieces in place to succeed.