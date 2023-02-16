Kraken 3 Up, 3 Down: Goaltending, Tolvanen, Firebirds & More

Welcome to this edition of our Seattle Kraken 3 Up, 3 Down column. In this series, we look at some of the highs and lows of Seattle’s recent play. From the play of prospects to storylines surrounding the NHL franchise, The Hockey Writers is your go-to place for all things Kraken.

The All-Star break is complete, and the Kraken can now focus on the NHL Trade Deadline and their push for the postseason. Despite a slow start to the month, collecting just three of a possible 10 points through their first five games of February, there are positives in their recent play. Here is a breakdown of those five games.

Plus One: Eeli Tolvanen Continues To Impress

With all the talk around the NHL Trade Deadline, the Kraken may have already made their move when they picked up Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from the Nashville Predators. Playing on a line with Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand, the former 2017 first-rounder is already up to nine goals in his first 20 games with Seattle. Despite only being with the organization for a little over two months, he has made his presence felt on the West Coast and has become a crucial part of what has developed into one of the best third lines in the NHL.

Even through this recent rough patch, Tolvanen has been producing. In the past five games, he has one goal and two assists while generating 12 shots on goal. He has also been good defensively, blocking four shots and creating a takeaway while not registering a giveaway. A solid depth piece, he has been one of general manager Ron Francis’ best moves this season.

Minus One: The Roller Coaster That Is Kraken Goaltending

The up-and-down season for the Kraken’s goaltending continued as over their past five games, they have allowed 18 goals. While Phillipp Grubauer has started to find his form posting a 1-1-1 record with a .917% save percentage, Martin Jones struggled, allowing nine goals over his two games and posting a .836% save percentage. Seattle’s inability to maintain solid goaltending hurt them last year and is once again a major issue they have yet to solve.

The goaltending situation will get even more complicated as Chris Dreidger is expected to return to the team soon. This means Seattle will need to either trade or place one of their three goaltenders on waivers. With all three holding some sort of no-movement clause in their contract, Kraken management will have a difficult decision in the near future.

Plus Two: Firebirds Shine At AHL All-Star Challenge

The Coachella Valley Firebirds had two participants this year at the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Challenge in Laval, with both helping Team Pacific win the annual event. First off was rookie defenceman Ryker Evans who finished with one assist and one shot in the four games played. The former 2021 second-round pick has stepped up in his first AHL season and currently sits with four goals and 26 points in his first 42 games.

The other participant was forward and captain Max McCormick. He finished the event with a goal, an assist and five shots on goal. The 30-year-old is currently tied for the team lead in points with 46 and has recorded his first 20-goal season in the AHL since the 2016-17 season when he was with the Binghamton Senators.

Minus Two: Injury Issues

Injuries to key players have derailed the Kraken recently, with André Burakovsky being placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. According to the organization, he will be week-to-week, but no official return date has been set. So far this season, he has 13 goals, 26 assists and 39 points and has been a major part of the Kraken’s offence and power play.

His loss has had a massive impact on Seattle’s ability to score and generate offence. Since his injury on Feb. 7, 2023, against the Islanders, the Kraken scored 10 goals in their four games and have a power play percentage of 15.4%. It is clear Seattle misses his playmaking skills and will hope Burakovsky can return to the lineup sooner rather than later.

Plus Three: Kraken Surpass 400 Goal Total

Against the Winnipeg Jets, the Kraken scored their 400th goal in franchise history thanks to Jared McCann’s power play marker in the first period. Seattle’s all-time leading goal scorer has surpassed 25 goals for the second straight season and has recorded 52 of the Kraken’s 400 goals in their history. He is the only player in franchise history to surpass 50 goals in their Seattle career, with Jordan Eberle currently ranked second with 32 in 133 games.

After recording 2.60 goals per game in 2021-22, the Kraken have seen an increase to 3.46 goals per game through their first 54 games of the season. They have also exceeded last year’s wins and points total making vast improvements since their inaugural season. A more balanced team that can rack up the goals when on their game, they are playing a more exciting brand of hockey and one that has them on pace to make the postseason for the first time.

Minus Three: Kraken Special Teams Problems

Throughout the season, Seattle’s special team has struggled, but recently, things have taken a turn for the worse. Since the start of February, the Kraken has a 14.3% power play and a 61.5% penalty kill. While the power play ranks 19th across the league during the span, the penalty kill is dead last and has given up at least one goal in three of the five games.

With games getting tighter down the stretch, the Kraken can not afford to be near the bottom of the league when it comes to special teams’ play. Yes, they have been great at even strength, but that will only take them so far in the playoffs. Watch for Ron Francis to make some sort of move to address the penalty kill at the trade deadline because that is Seattle’s biggest weak spot right now.

Crucial Stretch Of Games For Kraken Coming Up

The Kraken play six more games in February, with four of those contests being winnable games, and they must walk away with a victory. These are matchups against the Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues. They also have two major tests with both the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs coming to town. In order to maintain their spot in the playoffs, they must find a way to collect at least eight out of the 12 possible points to close out the month.