Maple Leafs’ Giordano Providing Immense Value to Playoff Run

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to take care of business. After dispatching the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night, they sit fourth in the NHL standings with 27 games to go.

Auston Matthews returned to the lineup and scored in the first period. William Nylander once again is a 30-goal scorer. Ilya Samsonov continued his dominance at Scotiabank Arena. Wednesday was a good night overall.

Now the focus shifts to what will GM Kyle Dubas and the Maple Leafs do leading up to the Mar 3 trade deadline. Do they add a defenseman? Who do they turn to for help up front? Their approach seems to be the $1 million question these days.

But lost in that big storyline is a player who continues to exceed expectations on the ice. His role has taken on greater importance since the unfortunate injury to Jake Muzzin. His value has extended off the ice too.

Mark Giordano is proving to be one of the best moves of the Dubas’ era with the Maple Leafs.

Quick Trade Recap

The Maple Leafs were in a similar position last season at the deadline. They had questions on their roster. They were pressed against the salary cap. They needed a player who could help them in the playoffs. They also hoped that player would stay with them in future seasons.

Giordano was in the last year of his six-year contract with the Calgary Flames. The Maple Leafs traded two second rounders and a third rounder to the Seattle Kraken for Giordano and Colin Blackwell. While Blackwell is now with the Blackhawks, Giordano is thriving with his hometown team.

Mark Giordano has thrived with the Maple Leafs this season. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It was easy to see why the Maple Leafs targeted Giordano. He had over 1,000 games in the NHL. He enjoyed recent playoff experience with the Calgary Flames. On a team hoping to take the next step toward a deep playoff run, adding him to this group would make them better.

Although the Maple Leafs got bounced in seven games by the Lightning, Giordano played his role well. He played a steady game and chipped in a pair of assists while averaging over 19 minutes per night. He played well enough that the Maple Leafs hoped he would consider staying.

Bargain Extension

Thanks in part to being home, Giordano elected to take the hometown discount. He signed a two-year extension to stay with the Maple Leafs at an average annual value of $800,000. It was a win-win for both sides.

For Giordano, he got to play with his hometown team while knowing their main goal was to lift the Stanley Cup. For the Maple Leafs, they locked in a dependable player at a very team-friendly deal. This deal allowed the Maple Leafs some flexibility in a challenging cap world. He’ll also get a shot at things in 2023-24.

Leafs D under contract next season:



Morgan Rielly: $7.5M

Jake Muzzin: $5.6M

TJ Brodie: $5M

Rasmus Sandin: $1.4M

Timothy Liljegren: $1.4M

Conor Timmins: $1.1M

Mark Giordano: $800K



Justin Holl and Jordie Benn are both pending UFAs. — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) February 9, 2023

Until the Muzzin injury, Giordano’s presence gave the Maple Leafs a formidable look on defense. Giordano, Muzzin, Rielly, Brodie, Sandin, Liljegren and Holl as their 1-7 defensemen looked good on paper.

Giordano’s willingness to take the hometown discount now looms very large. There are still questions that need answered. But his presence has made the defense less of a question mark.

What Giordano Brings to the Maple Leafs

Even at age 39, Giordano is providing immense value on the Maple Leafs both offensively and defensively. He has 19 points in 55 games while seeing little power play time, just 30:55 TOI this season.

The fact that Giordano does most of his damage at even strength is an encouraging sign. He is also one of their main penalty killers with over 131 minutes TOI while shorthanded. The Maple Leafs are in the top half of the league on their penalty kill in part due to his contributions.

This season he’s been even better. With the Muzzin injury, Giordano has played in a top-four role most of the season and has thrived. His defensive numbers are up and has been one of the most valuable members of this blue line. The Maple Leafs have an xGF% over 59% at 5-on-5 when he’s on the ice. That number jumps to over 70% for him in HDGF%. He starts just 42% of his shifts in the offensive zone.

Giordano is also the only Maple Leafs defenseman to play in every game this season.

Mark Giordano is providing immense value to the Maple Leafs this season. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What more can you ask for from someone getting paid less than $1 million per season on his contract? Giordano’s on-ice play has spoken for itself. Then off the ice, he’s one of the leaders in the locker room. He’s been instrumental in helping Liljegren, Sandin and others along. He also knows when to speak up.

The Upcoming Playoffs

Where Giordano will help most is when the playoffs begin. His steady play and his calming influence should have a good effect on his Maple Leafs’ teammates.

Even with the Muzzin injury, the need for a top-four defenseman isn’t as strong as some might suggest. Giordano’s play has risen to help meet that need for now. He will need to continue his strong play if the Maple Leafs hope to advance past the Lightning (or someone else) this time around.

Giordano is exactly who the Maple Leafs needed on the ice and in their dressing room. The value he’s provided far exceeds what he’s being paid. He might not get the same headlines as the superstars on the team get, but don’t underestimate how important he is to this team.

If the Maple Leafs finally get past round one, don’t be surprised to see Giordano be a big reason for that.