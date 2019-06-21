Layton Ahac – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Layton Ahac

2018-19 Team: Prince George Spruce Kings (BCHL)

Date of Birth: February 22, 2001

Place of Birth: North Vancouver, BC

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 187 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible

Rankings

Layton Ahac is coming off of a solid sophomore season in the BCHL for the Prince George Spruce Kings. This past season, he was the highest scoring defenseman on his team throughout the regular season with 32 points in 53 games, and he was also fantastic in the playoffs, notching 17 points in 17 games while leading the Spruce Kings to their first ever BCHL Championship.

Ahac possesses a strong set of defensive skills along with enough skill to make a difference on offense. Away from the puck, he excels by having smart positioning and keeping a close gap between him and his man. When defending off the rush, Ahac makes good use of his long reach by having an active stick and using it to angle the attacking player in the direction he wishes.

Layton Ahac of the Prince George Spruce Kings (courtesy BCHL)

Another attribute from the 6-foot-2 defenseman that screams NHL-potential is his ability to retrieve pucks under high pressure and make smart decisions while still being under stress. There’s no panic from him in any part of the ice and this makes him tough for opponents to play against.

The single most important skill that he will need to improve on will be his skating. Ahac’s skating mechanics require refinement as he seems very off-balanced and lanky. His skating doesn’t make him a liability, but by improving it he will be able to take his game to another level. Ahac is a player who could benefit a ton from getting stronger in the gym.

The crafty defenseman is committed to playing at Ohio State University next season, where he can definitely work on pushing himself to the next level.

Layton Ahac – NHL Draft Projection

I don’t see Ahac slipping past the third round. His hockey sense and raw potential are too good for any team to pass up on.

Quotables

“As the second-highest scoring U-18 defenseman in the BCHL with 35 points, Ahac showed incredible promise in a year that saw him play big minutes with Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge. And with it, scouts have shown an increasing interest in the 18-year-old. In all, 18 NHL teams spoke with him at the draft combine earlier this month.” – Steven Ellis/The Hockey News

Strengths

Hockey sense

Makes plays under pressure

Two-way capabilities

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Skating

Physical strength (with emphasis on the legs)

Shot

NHL Potential

Ahac has the potential to be a solid and responsible defenseman in the NHL. Right now, I don’t think his skating nor his shot are good enough to project him as someone who will be relied on to deliver offence from the back end in the future. In my eyes, he is similar to Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenseman Ron Hainsey.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5 | Reward 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6.5/10 | Defence – 9/10

Awards/Achievements

In the 2017-18 season, Ahac was named to the BCHL All-Rookie Team. This past season, he led Prince George to their first ever BCHL Championship and was named as a BCHL Second Team All-Star.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos