Utah Mammoth’s 2024-25 Report Cards: Juuso Välimäki

The inaugural season for the Utah Hockey Club (now the Utah Mammoth) is officially over. The team finished with a 38-31-13 record while their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, finished with a 34-32-4-2 record, which was good enough for the seventh playoff spot in the Pacific Division. The Roadrunners went on to lose in the first round of the playoffs 2-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks.

With the season in the books, it’s time to look at the 48 Utah players under an NHL contract (excluding Connor Ingram for obvious reasons) and grade their 2024-25 seasons. We’ll also reflect on how they did during the 2023-24 season and see if they improved or did worse, along with what their future holds. We’re going alphabetically by first name. Next up is Juuso Välimäki.

Last Season

After coming over from the Calgary Flames the previous season and having an excellent 34-point season with the Arizona Coyotes, Välimäki started the 2023-24 season on the bottom pair, usually alongside either Troy Stecher or Josh Brown. In his first five games of the season, Välimäki had three points. Despite this, he was a minus-1 in the plus/minus category.

Only a couple of games into the season, Välimäki suffered his first injury of the year when a puck hit his face in a game against the Dallas Stars. While he returned to the lineup at the end of November, it was the first of a couple of times where Välimäki would find himself sitting in the press box.

Välimäki had a stretch of bad games to start January, and with the Coyotes fully healthy, he became a healthy scratch throughout the rest of the month. After being scratched for six straight games, Välimäki returned to the lineup in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he scored his first goal of the season. He tallied his second goal just a few games later against the Nashville Predators.

February was one of Välimäki’s best months offensively during the season. He had five points and re-earned himself a spot in the Coyotes’ lineup after Matt Dumba and Stecher were traded.

Välimäki was in the lineup for the rest of the season. Towards the final couple of games, he saw his ice time go up from around 19-20 minutes to 23-25 minutes. Välimäki played well in those minutes, showing glimpses of the impressive season he had just a year ago. He even registered a point in the final game in Arizona.

This Season

With an injury to John Marino, Välimäki made his Utah debut in the team’s inaugural game on the second pair with Michael Kesselring. Throughout the next couple of weeks, the defenseman found himself paired with multiple players, like Robert Bortuzzo and Vladislav Kolyachonok. He even found himself playing as the seventh defenseman.

Välimäki produced his first point with Utah late in November against the Edmonton Oilers. He scored his first goal against the Philadelphia Flyers a couple of games later. He followed that up by scoring another goal in the next game against the Minnesota Wild.

Towards the end of December, Välimäki had some bad games, including one against the Seattle Kraken where he was to blame for two goals that propelled the Kraken to a win. From there, Välimäki’s ice time was reduced even more to around 16 minutes a night. At the end of January, with Utah getting all their players back from injury and acquiring Nick DeSimone off waivers, he found himself in the press box as a healthy scratch. His final appearance was in a game against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 26.

A bright spot for Välimäki during January and February was that he was named to Team Finland for the 4 Nations Face-Off. However, he was a healthy scratch for all three games despite Finland finishing last in the tournament, with their one win coming via overtime.

After returning from the tournament, Välimäki remained a healthy scratch. Sean Durzi, who was the final Utah defenseman out with injury, returned around this time, which put him even more on the outs.

The breaking point finally came late in February when Välimäki was placed on waivers with the purpose of being assigned to the AHL’s Roadrunners. Välimäki wasn’t claimed by any other NHL team and was sent down to the Roadrunners. He finished his NHL season with five points in 43 games.

Välimäki was no stranger to the AHL, having played 56 games with the Stockton Heat when he was a member of the Flames organization. However, this was his first appearance with the Roadrunners. In his first game with the team against the Rockford IceHogs, he recorded a shot and a penalty. Disaster struck as he was injured during the second period. It was later announced that he had torn his ACL.

Välimäki underwent surgery to repair his ACL in early March. General manager Bill Armstrong announced that he would be out for the next eight to nine months, effectively ending his 2024-25 season.

The Future

Välimäki will most likely be ready to play again in November and December, but his path back to the NHL won’t be easy. Not only has he not played hockey since February, but he also wasn’t playing his best hockey leading up to the injury either.

On top of that, the Mammoth haven’t left an open spot on the roster for Välimäki either. The team re-signed Ian Cole, Olli Määttä, and DeSimone. They also brought in Nate Schmidt and Scott Perunovich to bolster their defensive depth. It creates a huge problem for Välimäki if he wants to earn a spot back in the Mammoth lineup.

When Välimäki returns, he’ll most likely start his season with the Roadrunners. It makes sense as a way to ease him back into things via the AHL, similar to the way Ingram and Gabriel Landeskog started in the league after not playing hockey for a long stretch of time.

From there, things will get tougher. In order to fight his way back to the NHL, Välimäki will have to impress in the AHL, which won’t be easy. The Roadrunners will most likely ice the best team they can, which means players like Perunovich, Maveric Lamoureux, Artem Duda, and Max Szuber will most likely be ahead of him on the Roadrunners’ defense. On top of that, top prospect Dmitriy Simashev might end up on the team depending on how his training camp goes, which could eventually make Välimäki the sixth defenseman.

Even if Välimäki beats out all of those players and gets called up to the NHL, he still has to challenge at least two of the seven defensemen who are expected to be on the Mammoth to claim a spot in the lineup. Doing all of the above while recovering from a torn ACL will be the hardest challenge Välimäki has faced in his hockey career.

It might be in the best interest of Välimäki and the Mammoth to find a trade partner who can give him a better chance at playing in the NHL again. Rebuilding teams like the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Penguins could be great landing spots for Välimäki. He won’t get a lot back in return for the Mammoth, but it might be the right thing to do, depending on what happens when he gets back on the ice.

Final Grade

It’s very possible that we might’ve seen the last appearance of Välimäki in Utah colors. With his expected return coming in November-December and the amount of defensive depth the Mammoth have, it will be a very tough uphill battle for Välimäki to return to being a regular on the blue line in Utah.

Anything could happen. Perhaps the Mammoth will keep Välimäki as an eighth defenseman in the NHL. Perhaps Välimäki does return from injury with a vengeance and proves everyone wrong. There are a lot of uncertainties, possibilities, and question marks, but as of right now, it doesn’t look good for the defenseman.

Overall, Välimäki is getting an F for his season. Despite his disappointing injury, he wasn’t playing great hockey in Utah, often finding himself as a healthy scratch. Two years ago, Välimäki looked like a top-four defenseman on the Coyotes. He looked like he had the potential to live up to the expectations he had when he was drafted in the first round back in 2017. Now, it looks like he could be out of the NHL entirely.

While Välimäki will be a story all hockey fans can get behind next season, it’s a daunting challenge for him to get back to the NHL. One that he might not be able to do in Utah. Anything is possible, and the Mammoth staff will do everything in their power to get Välimäki back to being an NHL defenseman, but at this point, his impressive 2022-23 season is looking more like a flash in the pan. With one year left on his current deal, he will need to have a bounce-back year with the Roadrunners to continue his NHL dreams.