Maple Leafs Add Max Domi to Long List of Forwards on Injured Reserve

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added yet another forward to the injury reserve (IR). Today, they have announced that Max Domi will be placed on the IR retroactive to November 16.

Domi has been missing practices, and while they were said to be maintenance days, it appeared that there was something bothering Domi. Now it has been made official that he is dealing with a lower-body injury and will be eligible to return to the lineup as early as Sunday, Nov. 24, against the Utah Hockey Club.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs made a corresponding move to fill Domi’s spot in the lineup. They have recalled Nikita Grebenkin, who will more than likely make his NHL debut tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Minten Earned His Call-Up & Deserves a Chance to Stay in the NHL

Yesterday, the Maple Leafs placed David Kampf on the IR and called up rookie Fraser Minten, who will also play in his NHL debut against the Golden Knights.

Domi now joins Maple Leafs’ captain Auston Matthews (IR), Calle Jarnkrok (LTIR), Max Pacioretty (LTIR), and Kampf (IR), who are all injured. They also have Ryan Reaves out for five games due to a suspension for his illegal check to the head on Edmonton Oilers’ defenceman Darnell Nurse.

Thankfully for the Maple Leafs, they only play one game this week against the Golden Knights before returning to a regular schedule Sunday against Utah. Which allows some of the players who are out with injuries to recover without worrying about missing numerous games.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added yet another forward to the injured reserve. The club announced Max Domi will be on the IR until Sunday at the earliest.