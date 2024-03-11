Maple Leafs’ Dewar Brings Missing Element to the Team

It’s official, the NHL Trade Deadline has come and gone. While many anticipated the Toronto Maple Leafs try to do something big, they did most of their shopping in advance, bringing in size and a strong defensive presence in Ilya Lyubushkin and Joel Edmundson. With talk about bringing in another right shot defenseman, they went and addressed their bottom-six on deadline day, acquiring Connor Dewar from the Minnesota Wild.

While it may seem like a move that may not offer much on the surface, Dewar brings a lot more to the table for a team’s bottom-six that could use a burst of energy, consistency and steady play. Given how there has been a revolving door of players on the fourth line, not many have shown their value or worth to try and stay in the lineup.

Dewar has been able to cast himself as a key part on the Wild defensive situations. He’s young (24 years old) and has quickly become a steady depth player early on in his career. He’s a restricted free agent as he’s in the final year of his contract with an $800,000 cap hit, but if he excels in the postseason, he could be much more valuable as a player who can play in big situations.

Dewar Improves Depth and PK

It’s no secret that the Maple Leafs defensive play within their own end, especially on the penalty kill has been abysmal this season. They’re 20th in the league in goals against per game with 3.13 and are 22nd in penalty kill with 77.4%. Considering they’re a very lethal offensive team, the lack of defensive depth has been a major concern from game one.

Connor Dewar, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

They needed to add a forward who can be positionally sound and have a combination of some offensive in the defensive zone. Dewar has shown that he can be that player as the numbers can back it up. Whether it’s with his retrievals, desire to pressure and break up plays on the penalty kill or have a strong transition game, it’s one that can benefit the Maple Leafs.

Connor Dewar has been traded from the Minnesota Wild to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a 4th round draft pick '26. This is actually good add for Maple Leafs. Dewar is very good defensive 4th line forward. pic.twitter.com/cUrzpOQlEE — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 8, 2024

This season, most of which with the Wild, Dewar has shown to be impactful when the puck is in his own zone. Per NHL EDGE, he has seen 41.9% of starts at even strength in the defensive zone this season, showing his skillset and ability to be a defensive specialist. On the PK, you can see that’s where he thrives and is relied on heavily as he averages 2:05 when shorthanded and has four short-handed goals over the last two seasons. Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke highly of his game, being able to be a responsible centre and play with “some grease”.

Coming into this season, Dewar was poised to have a breakout season and while the offense isn’t jumping off the page, he’s been known to show his impact offensively and defensively. The big thing that is noticeable with Dewar’s game is his speed and ability to anticipate plays to quickly create a counter attack in transition. He has 10 goals this season in a depth role for the Wild, which would put him above Max Domi (eight), David Kampf and Noah Gregor (five).

Connor Dewar, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While it’s great to see a double-digit scorer in the bottom-six, it’s how he scores that’s impressive. All of his 10 goals this season have either come from the high danger area or the hash marks, showing his ability to get to the middle of the ice or unleash his underrated shot. How he scores his goals is impressive, as he works hard, is determined and opportunistic.

Breaking Down Dewar’s Skills

Dewar isn’t going to be a household name, but he definitely can make his mark and carve a very strong and impactful role with the Maple Leafs. He’s great at intercepting plays and pressuring players to make a mistake as he has a great takeaway/ giveaway ratio (18 to 4). He’s smart, isn’t careless and manages the puck well as a result.

Related: Toronto Maple Leafs 2024 Trade Deadline Recap

When looking at Dewars’ game, he adapts to every situation well as it unfolds, be it at five-on-five or on the penalty kill, he has no problem striking fast and hard and making the opposition pay. Even in his debut with the Maple Leafs, he was great in coverage on the back check and down low in the offensive zone, showing his smarts, physical play and competitive edge. To go a little deeper, here are some plays that are noteworthy. The first clip that sticks out is this short-handed goal from last season.

As previously stated, when Dewar is in position, he can anticipate plays very well. With his speed, it can be difficult to catch up as he can create separation easily. As Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller elects to make a long and difficult cross ice pass, Dewar easily picks it off and catches everyone off guard. He unleashes a powerful slapshot as he had all the time in the world to wind up and be accurate with his placement. In this one clip, he showed his greatest strengths all at once.

DEWAR! Shorthanded goal gives the #MNwild a 2-1 lead! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/f4M9UxYj9g — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) December 4, 2022

This next clip, coincidently it’s also on the penalty kill, Dewar reads the play well on the breakout as the puck is cleared. He clearly has a step and an advantage over Ryan Suter as he out skates him for the loose puck. Dewar shows great patience to wait it out in tight on the goalie and roofs it for the lead.

The final clip is Dewar’s first NHL goal. He generates a great burst in the neutral zone and pushes the defenders back as a soon as he enters the offensive zone, giving him the space he needs. As soon as he enters, he pulls back and has a lightning quick release of the puck that finds its way in the back of the net.

Related: Maple Leafs Missed Out on Potential Tomas Hertl Blockbuster

While he may not find the scoresheet often, that’s a taste of what Dewar has been known to do early in his NHL career. When he generates offense, it’s definitely on display.

Dewar Could Thrive in Depth Role

Just like he did with the Wild, Dewar can easily find his footing and thrive in a depth role for the Maple Leafs. He’s got that drive, determination and work ethic that makes him successful and something that he can bring to a team that lacks that consistently.

His smarts within his own end and ability to quickly counter attack with his speed and awareness can make him a threat for other teams. Bringing him in was a depth move, but it’s one that can pay off.

Statistics from NHL and NHL EDGE.