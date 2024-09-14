Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kämpf, Dermott, Danford & Harden

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll cover a few updates surrounding current and former players. First, there’s talk that bottom-six center David Kämpf might be on the move with the recent addition of Steven Lorentz on a professional tryout (PTO). Could that rumor hold any truth? Second, we’ll look at former Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott, who’s found another opportunity by signing a PTO with the Edmonton Oilers. Good luck to him.

Third, I’ll discuss young Maple Leafs defenseman Ben Danford, who recently suffered an unfortunate injury. I’ll provide the latest update on his recovery. Last, I’ll share some sad news: Greg Harden, the Maple Leafs’ performance coach, has passed away due to complications from surgery. I’ll also reflect on how one of his most memorable ideas could influence the Maple Leafs’ mindset this season.

Item 1: David Kämpf — Is a Trade on the Horizon?

When the Maple Leafs signed Steven Lorentz to a PTO, questions arose about David Kämpf’s future in Toronto. With Max Domi potentially slotting in at center and Pontus Holmberg developing into a reliable defensive-first option, Kampf’s role may be questioned.

Kämpf’s current contract, a $2.4 million average annual value (AAV) for the next three seasons, was one of Brad Treliving’s first general manager (GM) moves. However, to move Kämpf, Treliving might need to include a sweetener for another team to take on his total salary cap hit. While Kämpf has a modified no-trade clause that protects him from being traded to 10 teams, this still leaves Treliving with options.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Critics suggest that the Maple Leafs could comfortably manage faceoffs with Auston Matthews, Domi, and John Tavares, and head coach Craig Berube could experiment with new penalty kill units. Trading Kämpf could also free up cap space for offering Max Pacioretty an NHL deal—moves that could boost the roster’s depth.

The big question surrounding Kämpf is whether trading him would help or hurt the Maple Leafs. Some, myself included, believe he’s undervalued as a defensive center and brings more to the table than many realize. Beyond his defensive skills, he’s shown offensive potential, as evidenced during international play when he helped lead Czechia to a championship, contributing solid offense alongside his defensive efforts.

Kämpf is a team leader and arguably the fittest, most athletic player on the roster. His role as a defensive specialist fills a crucial need for the team. If the Maple Leafs lose him, they need someone to replace that role. While they could potentially fill it with a cheaper option, the real question is: can they find someone who will be as successful and effective? I’m not convinced they can.

Item 2: Former Leaf Travis Dermott Heads West on PTO

As news broke of the Maple Leafs signing Nicholas Robertson to a one-year deal and adding Max Pacioretty on a PTO, word also came out about a former Maple Leafs player heading to another Canadian team.

Once a promising second-round pick for Toronto, Travis Dermott has signed a PTO with the Edmonton Oilers. Drafted 34th overall in 2015, Dermott spent nearly eight years in the Maple Leafs organization, playing 251 games with the club. However, he will always be remembered for being selected just one pick ahead of superstar center Sebastian Aho.

Dermott had moments of promise during his time in Toronto, averaging over 17 minutes of ice time for two seasons. Still, defensive inconsistencies kept him from securing a steady role beyond the third pairing. His tenure with the team ended in 2022 when he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick. After injury-plagued seasons in Vancouver, Dermott found a home with the Arizona Coyotes last season, where he played in 50 games.

Now, Dermott looks to revive his career with the Oilers, hoping to prove he can still be an impactful NHL defenseman.

Item 3: Maple Leafs’ Ben Danford Leaves Practice After Awkward Hit

Earlier this week, Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford left practice early after taking an awkward hit from forward Marshall Finnie. The incident occurred during preparations for the upcoming Prospects Showcase against the Montreal Canadiens. While Danford was able to skate off under his power, he is being evaluated for a potential head injury. “He’s being evaluated right now. Hopefully, he’ll be OK,” said Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden.

Danford, drafted 31st overall by Toronto in the 2024 NHL Draft, had a solid 2023-24 season with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Oshawa Generals, posting 33 points in 64 games. Known for his toughness and defensive prowess, the 19-year-old signed his entry-level contract in August and is expected to return to the OHL for the upcoming season. The Maple Leafs hope this injury is just a minor setback for their promising prospect.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs were fortunate to have Greg Harden as their performance coach for the past three seasons. Harden, a world-class encourager who worked with top athletes across the sports world, passed away at the age of 75, leaving many in mourning over the loss of such a transformative mentor.

The Michigan Athletic Department is deeply saddened to share the passing of Greg Harden pic.twitter.com/S93mzjXQGr — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) September 13, 2024

One of Harden’s best-known ideas was that “mental toughness separates the good from the great.” Thinking of the Maple Leafs this coming season, that mental toughness could profoundly impact the team as it seeks to break its longstanding pattern of early playoff exits. As Harden defined it, mental toughness was about staying focused and strong-minded in the face of adversity. For the Maple Leafs, who have often struggled with the pressure of high expectations and postseason success, embracing this mindset could be a key to overcoming their playoff hurdles.

This season, the Maple Leafs need more than just physical talent—they need the mental toughness to handle the emotional and mental strain of being one of the NHL’s most scrutinized teams. Harden’s emphasis on mental strength means pushing through challenges, staying disciplined, and focusing on what can be controlled—traits that could help the team avoid the lapses in focus that have haunted them in past playoff runs.

If the Maple Leafs can adopt Harden’s principles, they might find the inner fortitude required to pass through the first round and thrive under the high-pressure moments that define champions.