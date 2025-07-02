Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Holmberg, Steeves, Groulx, Pezzetta & Lettieri

As the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to reshape their roster for head coach Craig Berube, a flurry of signings and departures has filled the first two days of free agency. Although none of the new players mentioned in this post are yet part of Maple Leafs history, they might soon help shape it. Yesterday, the team quietly turned a page, moving out several young players who had been part of the system and bringing in a wave of newcomers who will become depth options. It might not have made front-page headlines, but something meaningful is happening beneath the surface.

The players here are far from marquee names, and they won’t dominate conversations, at least not yet. Still, these under-the-radar moves give fans some valuable insight into how the organization is retooling its identity. We watched three familiar faces, Pontus Holmberg, Nick Abruzzese, and Alex Steeves, find new homes. In their place, tougher, more physical players have arrived to fill the gaps.

Big names or not, the Maple Leafs are signalling a clear shift in their thinking. The team is being built to be grittier, heavier, and better prepared for the battles that matter most. It will be interesting to see who finds a spot in the Blue & White lineup in the long term.

Item One: Two Former Maple Leafs Land in Tampa Bay

Two familiar names found new homes on Tuesday, signing deals with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Forward Pontus Holmberg inked a two-year, $3.1 million contract, while Nick Abruzzese agreed to a one-year, two-way deal. Both players had spent the entirety of their professional careers in the Maple Leafs’ system.

Pontus Holmberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Holmberg’s departure surprised Maple Leafs fans after the team declined to tender him a qualifying offer on July 1. Holmberg had arbitration rights, and the team wanted to shy away from a bigger payday than might have been laid out. A trusted depth forward under former head coach Sheldon Keefe, Holmberg played 68 games last season with steady two-way responsibility. While his offensive ceiling may be modest, Tampa Bay sees enough value to invest in him as a bottom-six regular. His clever positioning and low-maintenance game could make him a valuable tool in the Lightning’s retooling effort.

As for Abruzzese, the move feels more like a fresh start. Despite a productive campaign (15 goals, 43 points) in the American Hockey League (AHL), he never fully cracked the NHL roster. He’ll get another shot with the Lightning to fight for a depth role, but he might spend much of the season in Syracuse. Still, for two players who worked hard to climb Toronto’s crowded development ladder, Tampa Bay offers a more straightforward—if still uphill—path forward.

Item Two: Alex Steeves Signs with the Bruins

After four years in the Maple Leafs organization, Alex Steeves signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Boston Bruins. The 24-year-old winger was a consistent presence with the Toronto Marlies but never earned a permanent NHL role, appearing in just 14 games with the big club.

Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Steeves brought energy, a strong work ethic, and flashes of offensive touch, but Toronto’s logjam at forward left him little room to grow beyond a call-up option. In Boston, he’ll face stiff competition for a bottom-six spot but may benefit from a new set of eyes and a fresh opportunity to show what he can do at the NHL level.

This move marks another subtle shift in Toronto’s depth chart, as the organization appears to be clearing room for a different type of player under Berube—grittier, heavier, and more defensively reliable. For Steeves, it’s a new chapter in a still-promising career.

Item Three: Depth and Grit: Leafs Add Groulx, Boyd, Pezzetta & Lettieri

The Maple Leafs began to round out their roster yesterday by signing four forwards to low-cost contracts. For now, these moves should bolster the team’s depth. Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Travis Boyd, Michael Pezzetta, and Vinni Lettieri bring varying degrees of NHL experience. It is unclear how the Maple Leafs will use them in the system, and perhaps the coaching staff does not know yet.

But they represent the direction that the team is headed, and the organization grabbed them. They could factor into Toronto’s bottom-six mix or provide veteran insurance in the AHL as culture-setters, examples, and mentors for younger players. Even if a player never makes the big squad, there are worse jobs than playing for the Toronto Marlies.

Here’s a little bit about the newcomers:

Benoit-Olivier Groulx, 25, signed a two-year, $1.625 million contract. A once-promising two-way center in the Anaheim Ducks’ system, he brings faceoff strength and smart defensive habits. He’ll likely begin the season with the Marlies and push for call-up consideration. Look for him to land in the big club’s lineup.

Travis Boyd, 31, returns to the organization on a one-year, $775,000 deal after posting 22 goals and 53 points in Iowa. He played 20 games with the Maple Leafs in 2020-21. Although he hasn’t played in the NHL since 2023, he offers experience and leadership. Look for him to become a mainstay on the Marlies.

Michael Pezzetta, 27, signed a two-year, $1.575 million deal, bringing a bruising style that may earn him a spot on Berube’s fourth line. He went pointless in 25 games with the Montreal Canadiens last season but delivered 73 hits. Smart money says the Toronto-born 220-pound left-winger becomes a fourth-line banger.

Michael Pezzetta, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Vinni Lettieri, 30, adds a layer of physical depth on a one-year, $775,000 deal. He had five points and 60 hits in 26 games with the Bruins last year and could serve as a Marlies call-up option. He could become a culture builder.

These signings align with general manager Brad Treliving and Berube’s clear strategy: build a tougher, more resilient group ready to handle the season’s grind—and the playoffs.

Item Four: Mermis Returns to Bolster Blue-Line Depth

The Maple Leafs are bringing back defenseman Dakota Mermis on a two-year, $1.625 million contract. Though he only played four NHL games last season, he showed poise and reliability, splitting time between Toronto and Utah. [Utah claimed him off waivers last December, but the Maple Leafs like him enough to have brought him back.]

Mermis added leadership and veteran savvy in 32 games with the Marlies and earned the coaching staff’s trust. At 30, he’s not expected to break the big club’s top six, but he’ll be ready as a dependable injury replacement—precisely the kind of known quantity teams value over a long season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With most of their significant additions and subtractions handled early in free agency, the Maple Leafs can now focus on roster battles, cap flexibility, and potential trade opportunities. Treliving might still be looking to add a depth defenseman or swing a deal, but much of the heavy lifting—especially regarding the bottom six—has already been done.

How these new faces fit into Berube’s systems remains to be seen. Toronto’s bench boss wants a team that is hard to play against every night, and the players added this week suggest that vision is taking shape. Training camp will be the next key step, and for many of these players, it will be the proving ground that decides who sticks and who heads to the Marlies.