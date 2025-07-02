Senators Smart to Stay Quiet on Day 1 of Free Agency

After being rumoured to be interested in Brock Boeser, Rasmus Andersson, and Tanner Jeannot, the Ottawa Senators kicked off day one of free agency with just two minor signings, adding Lars Eller and Olle Lycksell to one-year deals totalling $2 million in average annual value (AAV). Meanwhile, Boeser re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks for $7.25 million over seven seasons, Jeannot signed a three-year, $3.4 million AAV deal with the Boston Bruins, and Andersson only seems interested in the Vegas Golden Knights, creating a complicated situation for the Calgary Flames.

With all that excitement, it was disappointing that the Senators were not included, especially after all their big moves in recent years. Last season, newly hired general manager Steve Staios signed David Perron and Michael Amadio to team-friendly deals, then dealt unhappy defenceman Jakob Chychrun to the Washington Capitals for reliable defender Nick Jensen. Before that, GM Pierre Dorion frequently made big splashes early in free agency that, on paper, looked fantastic, leading fans to dub the offseason the now-painful ‘Summer of Pierre’.

However, Staios was smart not to get caught up in the free agent flurry. He inherited a team with massive cap troubles and, through several astute moves, managed to find the Senators some wiggle room. With several issues still to address ahead of October, he approached the UFA market with refreshing calmness, focusing on attainable goals. He trusts his team to do it again with the right support in 2025-26.

Biggest Questions Handled Ahead of July 1

Although the first day was slow, most of Staios’ work came in the days leading up to July 1. Fabian Zetterlund re-signed for three years with a $4.25 million AAV earlier this month, while Claude Giroux, Leevi Merilainen, and Nick Cousins all re-signed before Tuesday’s deadline. Those four contracts locked up the Senators’ middle six and backup goalie positions, giving the team a strong supporting cast to push them back into the playoffs next season.

“We feel like we have a good plan in place for this group,” Staios said following his moves on July 1. “(We’re) mindful of this group and their growth and their development, and I think it can’t emphasize that enough. They are taking hold of it. The manager is there to support it and to make sure that you could add to where you need to add. The emphasis is on this group. So, making additions is strategic to this group. I don’t think that they need so much as the support around them to continue to grow and develop together.”

The one big addition took place at the 2025 NHL Draft, when Staios added right-shot defenceman Jordan Spence for two draft picks to help shore up their right side. With Jensen’s status in question after undergoing hip surgery, Spence gives the Senators another strong two-way option who can pair with Thomas Chabot or support Tyler Kleven on the third pair. It also allows the Senators to let Carter Yakemchuk develop at his own pace in the American Hockey League (AHL), rather than forcing him to play tough NHL minutes before he’s proven he can handle the pro workload.

Eller Continues to Build Up Depth

The one area that still needed attention on July 1 was the team’s depth, so Staios signed veteran centre Lars Eller to a one-year, $1.25 million contract. “We’re excited to bring Lars into our group,” Staios said. “He’s another veteran with experience, a high-character individual who can move around the lineup. We were looking to build on our depth.”

Adding Eller is admittedly not the most attractive signing. The veteran had just 10 goals and 22 points last season, split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Capitals. However, he’s still a reliable 30-point player, but nowhere near Boeser or Jeannot. Even Adam Gaudette, who scored 19 goals last season in Ottawa, was a better option, but was allowed to walk to free agency.

But Staios knows that building up the team’s depth is crucial for sustained success, especially at the right price. Boeser’s contract would have eaten up all of the Senators’ available cap space, leaving little room to address other areas. Jeannot also would have eaten up a lot of cap space, and for a player who hasn’t surpassed 20 points since 2021-22, that’s not ideal, even if he’s a strong physical presence. Even Gaudette signed for more than the Senators wanted to shell out, inking a $2 million deal with the San Jose Sharks. He deserved the raise, but it wasn’t going to come from Ottawa.

It comes down to identifying a need and making sure the price fits. “It was comforting going into this year, where we were looking for one specific area that if we could improve in it, we would,” said Staios. “We had our sights set on a certain individual, and it was Lars. If not, then we would’ve looked at other avenues to be able to do it. But we’re excited to have him.”

“It took a while to get some flexibility,” added Staios. “We wanted to lengthen the roster. You’ve heard me say that, try to lengthen the roster and give yourself some flexibility. Cap space is important moving forward. It takes time to be able to run it out the way that we have; it’s taken a couple of years.”

At the start of Day 2, the Senators have just over $5 million in cap space, and based on Staois’ comments, it’s unlikely they will use it all up over the coming days and weeks. Having that freedom to adjust the roster as needed is exactly where Staios wants to be, like trading for a talented yet inexpensive defenceman for draft picks. That wouldn’t have been possible a couple of years ago. Now, Ottawa can focus on returning to the playoffs to fight for a Conference Final berth and continue building towards a Stanley Cup-winning team.