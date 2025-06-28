Senators Acquire Jordan Spence from Kings for Two Picks

The Ottawa Senators have acquired right-shot defenseman Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2025 (67th overall) and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

Jordan Spence to OTT



67th pick this year

6th 2026 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 28, 2025

Spence has spent the last two seasons in the NHL with the Kings, recording 24 and 28 points in each of the past two seasons. For the Senators, he adds some very strong depth to the right side behind Artem Zub and Nick Jensen, who just had an operation that could hinder his start to the season.

Spence was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and has since become a very promising young defenseman. With him and Brandt Clarke having very similar roles, the Kings were likely to move on from Spence this offseason. He has been waiting to get a chance in a top-four position, and is a prime candidate for a big breakout season.

He is making $1.5 million for next season, but will be eligible for an extension on July 1.

The Kings bring in an early third-round pick in the draft, and then add an extra pick late in next year’s draft.