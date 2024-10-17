Maple Leafs Talking Extension for Steven Lorentz After Strong Start

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly considering extending Steven Lorentz’s one-year deal after being impressed with his strong start to the season. Lorentz, who signed a $775,000 contract for the 2024-25 campaign, becomes eligible for an extension on January 1, 2025.

A Stanley Cup winner with the Florida Panthers in 2024, Lorentz came over to the Maple Leafs this offseason and has fit in seamlessly to the new system under new head coach Craig Berube.

Maple Leafs Thinking About Extension For Lorentz Already

The Toronto Star’s Nick Kypreos wrote in a recent article that the forward has made quite the impression in a short amount of time. Kypreos writes:

“Sounds like the Leafs are so impressed with Steve Lorentz’s start to the season that they would like to extend his one-year deal at some point in the new year,” source – ‘Opinion | The Mitch Marner conundrum: A Maple Leafs star, a frustrated fan base and an uncertain future’ – Nick Kypreos – Toronto Star – 10/17/2024

Initially brought in on a professional tryout (PTO) after his Stanley Cup-winning season with the Florida Panthers, the 28-year-old forward quickly earned a spot on the Leafs’ roster. Through the first four games, Lorentz has registered two points (1G, 1A), including the game-winning goal in a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Known for his relentless play on the left wing of the fourth line, Lorentz has impressed the Leafs with his physicality, accumulating seven shots on goal, 11 hits, and seven blocked shots. His xGF% of 83.2% leads the NHL among players with a minimum of 20 5v5 minutes, further showcasing his ability to make an impact in limited minutes.

He attributed part of his energy to simply not wanting to get booed by Maple Leafs fans. Needless to say, he endeared himself to the market fairly quickly.

Is It Wise For the Maple Leafs To Rush Into This?

Kypreos isn’t saying that the Maple Leafs will get this deal done on the day Lorentz is eligible to re-sign. That said, the team likes what they see and the suggestion here is that they don’t want to wait too long. Given what he’s shown this season, it’s easy to understand why they like him.

The question might be, ‘What’s the rush?’

There’s no reason for the Maple Leafs to avoid waiting until most, if not all of the season has played itself out. That is, unless they believe Lorentz is going to go on some sort of hot streak and put up big numbers. That doesn’t seem likely given the role he plays on the team.

Steven Lorentz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He has one goal and one assist in four games. If the Leafs are using a small sample size to judge his overall work and chemistry with the team, it might be key that they realize that’s a 41-point pace. It far exceeds anything he’s accomplished in the NHL and it’s likely that level of production drops as the games roll along.

Still, there’s a lot to like about his game.

Teammate William Nylander praised Lorentz, stating, “Great player and obviously won a Cup, so always want that kind of experience on the team.” Lorentz’s gritty, old-school style aligns with head coach Craig Berube’s vision, making him a valuable asset moving forward. If his performance continues, an extension seems likely in the new year.

What can the Leafs get him signed for? He’s making $775,000 this season and he’s never had a cap hit above $1.05 million, a contract he signed with the San Jose Sharks in 2022.