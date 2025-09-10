Matthew Knies’ Recent Comments Show He Is Embracing the Pressure That Comes With Being a Maple Leaf 

It’s clear that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies has a large following two seasons into his young NHL career. From head coach Craig Berube to the fans that love his overall game, Knies’ presence and overall play is going to be a part of the team’s success for the foreseeable future. He signed a six-year, $46.5 million contract after a solid sophomore season where he had 58 points in 78 games.

With the NHL season weeks away and with a different roster compared to last season, Knies is definitely going to be relied on in a big way, much more than last season. While he has a fan base behind him, he’s going to get a lot more of a following after some recent comments he made.

Knies Thrives on Pressure

As Knies gets ready for a new season and new responsibilities heading his way, he’s focussed on the task at hand and is ready for whatever comes his way. His comments made in an interview with The Athletic’s Joshua Kloke shows not only that he’s ready for what’s to come, but the confidence he has in himself to play in a big market.

“Everyone’s always going to tell you the cliché that pressure is a privilege and stuff,” Knies said to Kloke. “But I think it’s honestly so much fun that there’s so many people so invested in our group. I’d be upset with fans if they weren’t unhappy with my game if I wasn’t playing well.

“I want that feeling that I’m playing for the whole city,” Knies added. “I don’t really look at it as something that can tear me down. It’s something that is going to make me better.” (from, ‘Leafs’ Matthew Knies won’t shy away from the spotlight: ‘I’m playing for the whole city’’, The AthelticNHL – 9/8/25)

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

Those comments alone are a breath of fresh air and are enough to resonate with the Maple Leafs fan base. It shows Knies’ maturity and commitment as a player to succeeding with the team, taking that aspect and using it to his advantage. The Maple Leafs have a player that embraces the pressure and is using that as motivation. His mindset and play alone is what’s already making him a fan favourite and it’s definitely a contrast to what fans have heard with Mitch Marner. Even in his interview with TSN’s Mark Masters, it still left everyone with more questions than answers.

Fans and media always talk about pressure in this market, but as Knies said, it’s a cliché. It’s somewhat of an excuse. There’s pressure everywhere you go no matter what team you play for. Yes, it’s more magnified with the Maple Leafs given the long Stanley Cup drought and history, but that’s something that should make you more motivated to etch your name in history.

Knies wants to do that as his comments are a reflection of what the team is going to be and how he goes about it with his play on the ice. Being committed, playing with the city behind you and thriving in those big moments should be the motivation that any player would want in order to be successful. He doesn’t care what’s thrown his way, he’s going to play for a major market and excel in that role.

Knies Fits Maple Leafs’ DNA

During his end of season press conference, general manager Brad Treliving preached the concept of changing the Maple Leafs DNA, saying that after getting the same result, there needed to be change.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies (23) celebrates his goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period of game one of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Clearly the mindset needed to go in a different direction and it starts with the players they brought in during the offseason. Accountability, strong work ethic, intensity and drive are the main common themes with the team they want to build. In addition, Treliving said that in those big moments you have to “embrace it”. You never really saw that with some of the players. They never embraced or elevated in those big moments.

Knies offers that change as he has shown up in big playoff moments and is already showing that he’s embracing that role and the change with the team. Knies is constantly driven, attacks the net and does whatever it takes to win, whether that’s battling in corners, mixing it up by being physical and being heavy on the attack. In comparison to Marner, those were aspects that weren’t in his playbook.

In the playoffs, Marner wasn’t as dominant as he needed to be when things got intense. He would be way too creative making an extra move, way too passive at times and forcing plays that led to costly mistakes. Knies is one of many players that’s going to be a part of the change going forward and he’s not going to be fazed by any of it.

Knies’ comments alone already have a profound effect on everyone; the team, the fans and with himself. He knows that he’s expected to take on a bigger role this season and he’s ready for that both as a leader and with his production.