Montreal Canadiens’ Top 10 Prospects for December 2025

As the Montreal Canadiens navigate another season defined by development and long-term planning, their prospect pool remains one of the organization’s greatest strengths. December offers the perfect checkpoint to evaluate who is rising, who is holding steady, and who is pushing harder than ever to crack the NHL in the coming years. Here is the updated ranking of Montreal’s top ten prospects.

10. Bryce Pickford

Rounding out the top ten is Bryce Pickford, who has exploded offensively in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with 20 goals and 16 assists in 28 games as a defenceman. His shot, confidence, and offensive instinct make him a fascinating long-range project. While there are still areas to refine, especially defensively, the raw upside is difficult to ignore. His December jump reflects that.

9. Hayden Paupanekis

Hayden Paupanekis’ combination of size, speed, and offensive touch has allowed him to climb the depth chart quickly. Montreal drafted him for long-term upside, and early signs suggest they may have found a hidden gem. He lands ninth but could rise considerably if his production continues to climb.

8. Aatos Koivu

Aatos Koivu continues to rise steadily and earns the eighth position. After a strong summer showcase, Koivu has built on that momentum with mature two-way play and increasing offensive involvement. He is smart, responsible, and projects as an NHL-calibre middle-six centre if his development continues. There is still growth to be made physically, but the foundation is promising.

7. LJ Mooney

LJ Mooney climbs into the seventh spot thanks to a strong start with the University of Minnesota. His blend of skill and competitiveness makes him one of the more intriguing long-term offensive prospects in the system. Mooney is still refining his game, but the flashes of dynamic talent are undeniable. With more consistency, he could push even higher in future rankings.

6. Owen Beck

Owen Beck remains steady at sixth. While he may not have the flash of others above him, his reliability, faceoff dominance, and versatility make him one of the safest NHL projects in the system. Beck projects as a middle-six centre who can play in all situations, kill penalties, and shut down top lines. His development curve is less dramatic but very dependable, and his profile continues to fit exactly what winning teams need.

5. Alexander Zharovsky

Few players have boosted their stock like Alexander Zharovsky. With eight goals and 15 assists in 26 Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) games, he has emerged as one of the most productive young forwards in the league. His hands, creativity, and hockey sense pop off the screen. For a second-round pick drafted just months ago, he has exceeded expectations and earned a top-five ranking. Montreal sees him as a potential scoring winger with legitimate top-six potential.

4. Adam Engström

Adam Engström’s progression places him fourth, and his blend of skating, transitional play, and confidence with the puck continues to stand out in Laval. Engström has the modern skill set teams covet in puck-moving defenders. His game has grown more polished this season, and he is showing he can handle larger minutes without sacrificing creativity. He even got his first look with the Canadiens lately.

3. Jacob Fowler

At third, Jacob Fowler continues to impress with a solid first pro season in Laval. In 15 games, he has a 10-5-0 record, a 2.09 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Fowler is calm, structured, and highly competitive, with a knack for elevating under pressure. His ability to steal games has become a defining trait, and he is tracking toward being Montreal’s goalie of the future. Goaltending prospects can be volatile, but Fowler’s consistency sets him apart. His December ranking reflects both strong current performance and very real long-term upside.

Related: Canadiens’ Prospect Bryce Pickford Lighting It Up to Start the Season

2. David Reinbacher

David Reinbacher remains the organization’s cornerstone defensive prospect. While his offensive numbers have not exploded, his tools, mobility, physical presence, and defensive IQ continue to project at an NHL top-four level. Reinbacher plays hard minutes against tough competition and rarely looks overwhelmed. He looks like he has found his game lately with the Laval Rocket. Patience remains the key with him, but the foundation is solid.

1. Michael Hage

Michael Hage takes the top spot this month, and it feels fully earned. The University of Michigan star has been electric, combining pace, vision, and an NHL-ready compete level. His scoring numbers are strong, but what truly separates him is how he influences the game in all three zones. Hage has the look of a future top-six centre in Montreal, and his upward trajectory since the draft has been exactly what the Canadiens hoped for. Every viewing points to a player who is climbing quickly and confidently. Through 20 games, Hage has ten goals and 18 assists.

Michael Hage, Michigan Wolverines (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

The December edition of the Canadiens’ prospect rankings highlights a system that is not only deep but evolving in encouraging ways. Montreal has a balanced mix of high-end skill at the top, steady long-term projects in the middle, and emerging talents who continue to push their way into the conversation.