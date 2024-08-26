Islanders’ Top Prospects & When They Should Make It to the NHL

The New York Islanders roster is clogged with long-term contracts and no trade clauses. There is not much youth, and there is no room to break through into the top-six forwards or defensive core. As a result, the team’s top prospects have to dominate if they hope to reach the NHL. While only three to four of the team’s top prospects may ever break through in the NHL, there is enough talent to realistically project the top prospects’ estimated times of arrival (ETAs).

Cole Eiserman, 2026

Cole Eiserman is widely regarded as the Islanders’ top prospect. Selected 20th overall in the 2024 Draft, the skilled left wing brings a lethal wrist shot as well as an elite offensive arsenal. He is 6-foot, 196 pounds, and scored 83 goals in 81 games for the United States Developmental Program last season, passing Cole Caufield for the cumulative all-time goals record for the program with 127. Despite this, he fell in the draft due to concerns with his overall game.

Scouts fear Eiserman struggles in his own end, as well as in transition. He is an average skater but struggles on the backcheck and makes frequent mental errors, leading to costly turnovers. His scoring talent is enough to be in the Islanders’ middle six right now, but the rest of his game needs some seasoning.

The absolute earliest Eiserman would reach the NHL is as a midseason call-up during the 2025-26 season. This would only be the case if he were to have a strong 2024-25 season and suit up for the Bridgeport Islanders the following season. This would be a similar path to Oliver Wahlstrom, who spent one season with Boston College before turning professional. However, the Islanders likely learned from their mistakes with Wahlstrom and will allow Eiserman to ease through his development.

Related: New York Islanders’ Top 10 Prospects: 2024 Playoffs

The most likely time to see Eiserman’s NHL debut is in the spring of 2026. Regardless of whether he is in college with Boston University or in the AHL with Bridgeport, a spring 2026 NHL debut makes the most sense. If with Boston University, he would spend two full seasons with the team before signing his entry-level contract (ELC). This would be similar to Cutter Gauthier, Owen Power, and Luke Hughes, who each debuted in the NHL following their college seasons. If Eiserman were to follow Wahlstrom and play professionally after just one season in college, he would likely spend the majority of his first professional season in the AHL before getting a nine-game NHL stint to conclude the year.

Danny Nelson, 2026/2027

Danny Nelson, selected 49th overall in the 2023 Draft, is the Islanders’ second-best prospect. With Notre Dame last season, the 6-foot-3, 212-pound center has nine goals and 23 points in 30 games. He is great in his own end and transition and should continue developing his offensive game. He has one season of college experience under his belt but is more likely to finish with three or four.

The most likely development path for Nelson is to spend two more seasons in college before turning professional. Like Eiserman, Nelson is on the younger side of his draft class, so he may be a season behind in development. Once signed to an ELC, it should not take too long for him to reach the NHL with his developed defensive game and discipline, so spending a few months in the AHL before getting called up in the middle of the 2026-27 season makes the most sense. This seems far away, but he would be just 21 years old at this time, so it is a fair trajectory given his age.

Danny Nelson, University of Notre Dame (Photo Credit: ND Athletics)

Nelson’s NHL debut will also be decided by the fate of current NHLers, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Casey Cizikas. The two veteran centers play similar styles to Nelson, so the Islanders are unlikely to rush their prospect’s development if they have the appropriate talent in the NHL. In the 2026-27 season, only Cizikas is under contract, so it is possible Nelson will begin the season in the NHL if Pageau is not brought back that offseason.

Calle Odelius, 2026

Calle Odelius is a defenseman drafted 65th overall by the Islanders in the 2022 NHL Draft. He spent the past two seasons primarily on loan with Djurgardens IF of HockeyAllsvenskan but played just 10 games last season due to a broken ankle suffered in November. Expected to join Bridgeport this season, his 2024-25 campaign will be crucial for his development.

Odelius should be NHL-ready by the end of this season, but that may not be enough for him to see time in the NHL. The Islanders have an abundance of left-handed defensemen. Adam Pelech is signed long-term, Alexander Romanov will be receiving a new contract next offseason, and Samuel Bolduc is waiting in the wings for his opportunity. With the Islanders focused on contending, Odelius may be boxed out of receiving NHL ice time.

Odelius’ NHL debut will ultimately come down to factors out of his control. If Pelech and Romanov have strong seasons, Odelius would be a prime trade candidate at the 2025 Deadline. If the Islanders miss the playoffs and Lou Lamoriello departs, there is a solid chance Pelech gets traded, opening a spot for Odelius in the NHL, leaving his ETA anytime between the end of this season or never, at least on Long Island.

Matthew Maggio, 2025

Matthew Maggio will be spending the 2024-25 season with Bridgeport but could make his NHL debut if there is an injury in the top nine. He is a skilled offensive talent but currently has no spot on the roster, but if someone like Kyle Palmieri or Mat Barzal misses time, promoting Maggio would make a lot of sense. This would not be in a full-time capacity, but a strong stint could make him a candidate to join the NHL full-time in the 2025-26 season.

William Dufour, 2024/2025

Just like Maggio, William Dufour makes a lot of sense to be called up if there is an injury to the Islanders’ forward core. He needs to work on his skating, but his big body and physical presence could bode well in the bottom six. A lot will come down to the play of Wahlstrom and Hudson Fasching, but seeing some time in the NHL this season is a possibility for Dufour. If not this season, he is likely to join the NHL full-time at some point during the 2025-26 or 2026-27 seasons if he can continue developing his skating.

Kamil Bednarik, 2028

Islanders 2024 second-round pick Kamil Bednarik is three to four seasons from reaching the NHL. He needs to continue developing his offensive game but targeting an NHL debut in 2028 is fair.

Jesse Pulkkinen, 2027

Jesse Pulkkinen was selected in the second round of the 2024 Draft by the Islanders but was a second-year eligible prospect. Like Odelius, he is a left-handed defenseman. He may realistically be ready by the 2026-27 season, but with the logjam among left-handed defensemen, he could be waiting for a while. Setting a target of a 2027 NHL debut seems fair for the 19-year-old.

With training camp beginning soon, Islanders fans will get a glimpse at the team’s future. There may not be a lot of high draft picks in the pool, but there are plenty of prospects to get excited about as there will be an influx of youth over the next three to four seasons.