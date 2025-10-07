New York Rangers Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

The New York Rangers’ 2025-26 opening night roster is officially set. Yesterday, the organization announced the 23 players they’ll start the season with.

The Rangers have been under the microscope for what feels like two years now. They’ve made several moves to shake up their core, including acquiring J.T. Miller and naming him captain. With Mike Sullivan now behind the bench, the Rangers are looking to get back into the playoffs. This is the group their coaching staff and front office believe can lead them there.

Rangers 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Forwards (14): Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafrenière, Taylor Raddysh, Sam Carrick, Matt Rempe, Adam Edström, Jonny Brodzinski, Juuso Pärssinen, Noah Laba, Conor Sheary

Defensemen (7): Adam Fox, Vladislav Gavrikov, Carson Soucy, Will Borgen, Braden Schneider, Urho Vaakanainen, Matthew Robertson

Goaltenders (2): Igor Shesterkin, Jonathan Quick

The Rangers’ opening night roster leaves them with $824,643 in cap space. If they want to make any roster moves or trades, they will need to find a way to shed some salary cap to do so.

The additions of Gavrikov, Miller, and Sheary could all make a real impact. Miller, now wearing the ‘C,’ rejoined the Rangers late last season and could lead the team in scoring if he starts strong. Gavrikov is expected to step in and handle big minutes while bringing some stability to the blue line. As for Sheary, he came in on a professional tryout and earned a contract. He’ll slot into the bottom six, provide some depth scoring, and help on the penalty kill.

It’s also great to see Laba make the roster after a strong camp. On the flip side, both Gabe Perreault and Brennan Othmann were assigned to the American Hockey League (AHL). It’s worth watching whether either of them earns a call-up later in the season. If not, they could be potential trade pieces ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline.

For now, the Rangers shift their focus to the Pittsburgh Penguins as they open the season tonight. Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.