NHL Creates $4 Million Health Care & Wellness Fund for Retired Players

According to the Associated Press (AP), the NHL collective bargaining agreement (CBA) has allowed for a health care and wellness fund for retired players. Any retired NHL athlete can seek help, regardless of their experience level. They are also eligible for an increased insurance subsidy: $10,000.

Glenn Healy, the NHL Alumni Association president and executive director, told AP, “We have different issues [from other sports], and this is, I think, a real step forward for the players. This is groundbreaking. This is Christmas Day for us.”

It doesn’t get often reported, but not all players have the most easygoing post-career lives. While the NHL didn’t leave its retirees on their own before, the extra help can go a long way. This is a win for thousands of athletes.

The new CBA will run through 2030. There are plenty of changes being made to benefit the players, such as removing dress codes, but this one is the most impactful. The league knows it must take care of its players, even after they’ve hung up the skates.

Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues said to AP, when asked what he likes about the CBA, “[There are] so many guys that did so much for the league and the players in the past. Trying to continue to make that a No. 1 priority moving forward is something that a lot of players feel really good about.”

This is wholesome news for the NHL’s retirees. Hopefully, this is a step toward ensuring their post-career well-being.