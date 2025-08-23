NHL Draft Picks to Watch at Kitchener Rangers Training Camp

Recently, the Kitchener Rangers announced the dates and rosters for training camp, which will happen on Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29. They will have around 43 players on the ice in these two scrimmages, approximately 22 forwards, 14 defensemen, and seven goaltenders. These free-to-the-public scrimmages will showcase a ton of talent, including seven NHL draft picks, and an eighth who will not participate in the skates.

If they don’t get a shot in the NHL, the Rangers will likely expect these eight players to lead their team this season, and that starts with setting the pace at training camp. Let’s take a look at these guys with NHL draft pedigree and discuss the value they can bring to the Rangers this season.

Cameron Reid (D)

The Nashville Predators drafted Cameron Reid with the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft after putting up 54 points in 60 regular-season games for the Rangers last season. These 54 points ranked 10th among Ontario Hockey League (OHL) defensemen in the previous season, and his 12 goals ranked tied-sixth among defensemen.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate @gkittle46 calling Cameron Reid a beauty pic.twitter.com/5buTVsNxyQ — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) June 28, 2025

With Reid selected 21st overall, he becomes the highest Ranger drafted in the NHL since Radek Faksa was drafted at 13th overall by the Dallas Stars. Reid is an exciting player to watch on the blue line. His speed allows him to close gaps on attackers quickly and get involved on offense. He has exceptional vision of the ice, with his 40 assists last season leading the way for the Rangers. When he is on the ice at training camp, you will notice his 200-foot impact.

Jack Pridham (F)

Jack Pridham played his first season with the Rangers last season after being drafted in the third round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He started the season with the West Kelowna Warriors in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), and after putting up 10 points in 12 games, he was acquired by the Rangers. With him being picked up after the start of the season, he only got into 48 regular-season games. However, he made an impact right away and finished the season with 27 goals and 54 points, before adding another 13 points in 16 playoff games.

Pridham has a solid build, standing at 6-foot-1, and combines that size with elite speed, which makes him difficult to defend, and his powerful shot makes him a threat from anywhere in the offensive zone. Pridham was supposed to be off to Boston University to play in the NCAA with the Terriers. However, he has opted to play the 2025-26 season with the Rangers if he is not with the Blackhawks out of training camp. Pridham’s speed will be what is most notable at camp, and will put pressure on the younger defenders looking for a chance to crack the Rangers roster.

Luca Romano (F)

Luca Romano will be going into his third season with the Rangers. In his rookie season, he scored 10 goals and totalled 22 points. He improved both of those numbers last season, scoring 25 goals and finishing with 51 points. The drastic improvement led him to be drafted in the third round by the New York Islanders.

Luca Romano, Kitchener Rangers (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Outside of Romano’s point production, it is not shocking that he was on NHL teams’ radars. Romano is an excellent skater and puck handler, which allows him to skate pucks out of trouble and create dangerous chances off the rush. Along with his skating ability, Romano excels in battles along the boards. He understands how to use his body to gain an advantage, despite not being a significant physical presence on the ice. Romano plays the game the right way; he is responsible on defense and loves to drive pucks to the net. He will be a key piece of the Rangers again this season.

Lucas Ellinas (F)

I mentioned one player the Rangers have who was drafted, but would not be participating in the Rangers’ training camp scrimmages: Lucas Ellinas. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and signed his entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators in May of this year.

Players attending camp that will not be participating in any on-ice activities include:



D – Carson Campbell

F – Luke Ellinas

F – Andrew Vermeulen #RTown | #BattlwBuilt — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) August 21, 2025

Ellinas was an alternate captain for the Rangers last season and scored 20 goals and totalled 37 points in 50 regular-season games. He then elevated his play for the Rangers in the playoffs, scoring eight goals and adding eight assists in the 14 playoff games he played. While he will not be on the ice at camp, Ellinas will be an impact player again for the Rangers if he does not crack the Senators’ roster out of training camp.

Christian Kirsch (G)

The San Jose Sharks drafted Christian Kirsch in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He will be new to the Rangers this season after spending the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

The Rangers selected Kirsch with their first pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, as he was born in Switzerland and has played with their national teams since the under-16 level in 2021-22. In 2025, Kirsch was Switzerland’s starting goalie for the World Junior Championship. He comes into camp as the frontrunner to be the Rangers’ starting goalie this season, with Jackson Parsons moving on to the American Hockey League (AHL). His 6-foot-4 frame takes away a ton of net, and his elite edgework makes him incredibly challenging to beat.

Andrew MacNeil (D)

The Montreal Canadiens drafted Andrew MacNeil in the sixth round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. He has played parts of two seasons with the Rangers, playing in five regular-season and one playoff game in 2023-24. He then played 33 games with the team throughout the regular season and 13 playoff games in 2024-25 before being drafted.

While MacNeil has limited offensive upside from the blue line, his excellent stick work, physicality, and 6-foot-2 frame make him an excellent stay-at-home defenseman. He excels at killing penalties and breaking up plays thanks to his high defensive IQ. You won’t find him on the stat sheet that often, but MacNeil does all the little things well. He could be a great candidate to play alongside Reid, a more offensive-minded defenseman.

Christian Humphreys (F)

The Colorado Avalanche selected Christian Humphreys in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. After being drafted, Humphreys went to the University of Michigan, where he struggled to find a role to begin the 2024-25 season. After just 10 games in the NCAA, Humphreys signed with the Rangers, where he finished the remainder of last season by scoring 11 goals and putting up 33 points in 28 regular-season games.

Humphreys is on the smaller side at 5-foot-11. However, he is disruptive on the forecheck, primarily using his stick to strip pucks from defenders. On offense, he is crafty, he changes speeds to break down defenders, he has excellent vision, and he makes difficult passes with ease. Humphreys’ vision and creativity will make him one of the most noticeable players at Rangers camp, and he will have a huge impact throughout the season.

Matthew Hlacar (F)

Matthew Hlacar is a massive forward. He stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 205 pounds. The Toronto Maple Leafs selected him in the seventh round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, and following his selection, he attended the Maple Leafs’ summer prospect development camp, where he showed his physicality by getting into and winning a fight against Rhett Parsons, a 21-year-old, 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect.

In 43 games for the Rangers last season, Hlacar only scored seven goals and had one assist. He is not the most offensively gifted player. However, his size makes him a dominant presence in front of the net and in puck battles along the boards. It may not be in the most traditional way, but Hlacar’s physicality and the chaos he causes on the ice will make him one of the most noticeable players on the team.

The Rangers Have Plenty of Talent at Training Camp

To go along with these eight NHL draft picks, the Rangers will be bringing 12 other players who played games for the team last season. They will be a veteran team, boasting a wealth of talent. With another competitive group, the Rangers will be looking to build off their 100-point season in 2024-25 and look to win their first J. Ross Robertson Cup (OHL Championship) since 2008.

