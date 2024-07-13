5 NHL Head Coaches on the Hot Seat This Season

In today’s NHL, premier coaching is more crucial than ever. As demonstrated by the 2024 playoffs, the importance of having a strong leader is undeniable, whether it’s assembling a well-rounded coaching staff to improve special teams or finding a bench boss who can energize the team. This emphasis on effective coaching has led front offices to be quicker in firing head coaches who aren’t delivering results, with 11 head coaches already losing their jobs in 2024. So, which head coaches are on the hot seat this season?

Derek Lalonde

The first and most obvious candidate for this list is Detroit Red Wings head coach, Derek Lalonde. Hired in the 2022 offseason, he has led the Wings to a 76-69-19 record, failing to make the playoffs in either season he has been at the helm. While much of the scrutiny has been placed on general manager Steve Yzerman’s inability to put together a serious defensive core and goaltending tandem, Lalonde is likely to find himself in need of a new job if he fails to make the playoffs this season.

After a crazy Game 82 to finish last season, the Wings missed the playoffs by just one point in the standings. If they had made the playoffs, Lalonde may not be at the top of this list. Unfortunately for him, the NHL is a league that requires results, and he has none. If he can lead the Wings to the playoffs this season and put up a strong fight, he will likely spare his job for another season. However, missing the playoffs in what could be a very strong Atlantic Division will most definitely force Yzerman’s hand in finding a new head coach.

John Tortorella

Due to his public reputation, Philadelphia Flyers’ John Tortorella may be the most well-known head coach in the NHL. He is known as an angry, passionate leader who is not afraid to publicly call out his players when he sees fit. Although this strategy has not been well received by some players, such as Pierre-Luc Dubois, who forced a trade after being benched by Tortorella, and current Flyer Morgan Frost, who was also benched, it is evident that this approach has been effective in the past.

Tortorella led the Tampa Bay Lightning to their first Stanley Cup victory in the controversial 2004 playoffs. As well, he was the first American-born NHL coach to reach 500 wins, is ninth all-time in wins with 742 and has twice won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach.

Related: NHL’s 5 Most Overrated General Managers

Hired in the 2022 offseason, Tortorella has led the Flyers for two seasons, going 69-71-24 in that span. The team looked destined to make the playoffs last season after a strong first half, but a second-half collapse led to them missing out by four points in the standings. As well, this second-half fiasco included Tortorella scratching captain, Sean Couturier, a move not done by a head coach in over a decade.

It is hard to set expectations for the Flyers as they have a mix of young and veteran talent on the roster. While missing the playoffs would not necessarily guarantee Tortorella’s departure, it most definitely would not help. If he can maximize the performance of the young talent, general manager Daniel Briere is likely to keep him around. If not, a new coach will be at the helm in The City of Brotherly Love.

Patrick Roy

Patrick Roy joined the New York Islanders following Lane Lambert’s dismissal last season. In his abbreviated season, Roy led the Islanders into a playoff spot while performing at a near-100-point pace over an 82-game season. As well, he did all of this with an injury-riddled defense, a coaching staff he had no connection to, and without a proper offseason and training camp.

Since then, Roy has revamped the team, putting together a coaching staff of his choice and bringing in his former player, Anthony Duclair, who cited Roy as his reason for joining the Islanders. While it’s rare to find an Islanders fan with any grievances against Roy, he is included on this list for one clear reason: uncertainty in the front office.

General manager Lou Lamoriello is getting up there in age, a disappointing season could force owner John Ledecky to clean house. Roy’s placement on this list is purely because his boss, Lamoriello, may not have a job next season. With Roy having just one year left on his contract, a new general manager may want to bring in someone new. Roy has a lot to prove this season, but with his track record, there is no reason to believe he is not up for the task.

Jared Bednar

Jared Bednar is someone who might raise some eyebrows. He won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche just two years ago, so moving on so quickly may seem crazy. However, with the core of the team getting older, three consecutive seasons of disappointment could mean the end of Bednar in Colorado.

Jared Bednar, Head Coach of the Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The season after winning the Stanley Cup, Bednar led the Avalanche to 51 wins and a Central Division victory. Then, they lost in seven games to the Seattle Kraken in Round 1. The following season he led the Avalanche to 50 wins, good for third in the Central Division, and lost in Round 2 in six games to the Dallas Stars. He has made the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons, but NHL teams are notorious for having short memories.

If the Avalanche fail to make a deep playoff run this season, Bednar will undoubtedly face scrutiny as head coach. While it’s uncertain whether any changes will actually occur, there’s no denying he has much to prove this season. Given the talent on the roster and his impressive resume, it’s likely he will rebound and relinquish any doubts.

Mike Sullivan

Mike Sullivan, the second longest-tenured head coach in the NHL, led the Pittsburgh Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cup victories in his first two seasons. However, the team has won only one playoff series since then. It’s difficult to gauge the extent of loyalty the front office will show Sullivan, but a mutual decision to part ways appears inevitable.

Before Kyle Dubas became the general manager last offseason, Mike Sullivan extended his contract with the Penguins through the 2026-27 season. Dubas, not wanting to quickly fire the highly respected head coach, will now evaluate Sullivan’s performance after two seasons before considering a replacement. Additionally, with the Penguins having made no significant roster additions this offseason, Sullivan will need a miracle to guide the team to the playoffs.

Other head coaches who could be on the hot seat consist of Jim Hiller (Los Angeles Kings), Greg Cronin (Anaheim Ducks), John Hynes (Minnesota Wild), and whoever the Columbus Blue Jackets hire. Cronin and the future head coach of the Blue Jackets will be evaluated based on their development skills rather than their ability to win games, providing them with more job security. Hiller and Hynes, who joined their teams mid-season, might have more leeway, but like Roy, they must demonstrate they are the right fit for their positions despite their shorter time with the teams.

Since so many head coaches were hired within the past seven months, there are fewer candidates presumed to be on the hot seat this coming season. However, it is no secret that NHL general managers have a history of quick triggers, so the reality is most head coaches are at some level of risk with their job security.