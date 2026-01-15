NHL Morning Recap – January 15, 2026

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the four NHL games that were played on Jan. 14, 2026. Which saw the New Jersey Devils host the Seattle Kraken. As well as the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights battle it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

KRAKEN 2 at DEVILS 3 – OT

New Jersey Devils Scoring Summary

P1 0:54 – Cody Glass (10) from Dougie Hamilton (8)

P2 3:33 – Nico Hischier (14) from Jack Hughes (18), Luke Hughes (20)

OT 3:42 – Hischier (15) from Hughes (19), Hughes (21)

Seattle Kraken Scoring Summary

P1 8:55 – Adam Larsson (4) from Jared McCann (8), Vince Dunn (20)

P2 5:06 – McCann (10) from Dunn (21), Jordan Eberle (14)

FLYERS 2 at SABRES 5

Buffalo Sabres Scoring Summary

P1 9:30 – Rasmus Dahlin (5) from Josh Doan (17), Tage Thompson (21)

P1 15:13 – Mattias Samuelsson (8) from Noah Ostlund (6), Doan (18)

P2 4:22 – Jack Quinn (10) from Ryan McLeod (19), Zach Benson (16)

P2 13:51 – Dahlin (6) from Josh Norris (11), Thompson (22)

P3 19:20 – McLeod (10) from Alex Tuch (23)

Josh Doan, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Philadelphia Flyers Scoring Summary

P2 10:28 – Owen Tippett (15) from Noah Cates (15)

P3 7:37 – Trevor Zegras (18) from Travis Konecny (25), Tippett (13)

SENATORS 8 at RANGERS 4

Ottawa Senators Scoring Summary

P1 2:18 – Drake Batherson (18) from Dylan Cozens (20), Brady Tkachuk (14)

P1 4:53 – Nick Jensen (3) from Ridly Greig (11), Cozens (21)

P1 15:01 – Tkachuk (9) from Greig (12), Jensen (9)

P1 19:54 – Cozens (13) from Greig (13), Tkachuk (15)

P2 5:57 – Jake Sanderson (9) from Artem Zub (11), Nick Cousins (5)

P2 12:23 – Thomas Chabot (5) from Cousins (6), David Perron (14)

P3 8:20 – David Perron (9) unassisted

P3 19:11 – Tim Stutzle (20) from Tkachuk (16), Sanderson (26)

New York Rangers Scoring Summary

P2 18:55 – Gabe Perreault (2) from J.T. Miller (14), Mika Zibanejad (24)

P3 5:26 – Perreault (3) from Zibanejad (25), Miller (15)

P3 10:44 – Noah Laba (6) from Alexis Lafreniere (16), Scott Morrow (4)

P3 15:58 – Lafreniere (10) from Artemi Panarin (35), Carson Soucy (5)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3 at KINGS 2 – OT

Vegas Golden Knights Scoring Summary

P2 3:56 – Braeden Bowman (6) from Jack Eichel (33), Shea Theodore (17)

P3 12:07 – Mitch Marner (11) from Mark Stone (27), Eichel (34)

OT 0:25 – Stone (16) from Eichel (35)

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary

P3 6:24 – Kevin Fiala (17) from Alex Turcotte (8), Andrei Kuzmenko (9)

P3 18:33 – Brandt Clarke (6) from Adrian Kempe (21), Fiala (16)