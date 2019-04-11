In today’s News & Notes, Nic Dowd has signed a three-year contract extension, the NHLPA has filed an appeal on behalf of Slava Voynov and the AHL has announced their F irst and Second All-Star Teams.

Dowd Signs Contract Extension

The Washington Capitals have signed Dowd to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday. The new deal carries an annual cap hit of $750,000 and will keep the 28-year-old with the team through the 2021-22 season.

Washington Capitals’ Nic Dowd fights for control of the puck with New York Islanders’ Devon Toews. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Dowd set a career-high in goals this season with eight in 64 games. He’d also match his previous-high in points with 22 and was a mainstay on the Capitals’ fourth line throughout the season.

Dowd was one of the Capitals’ most utilized forwards as far as penalty killing went this season as well as he averaged 1:39 of short-handed minutes per game, the fourth-most among Capitals’ forwards with a minimum of 60 games played.

In 195 games in his career, Dowd has scored 17 goals and 48 points.

NHLPA Files Voynov Appeal

It may not be what people want to hear but the NHLPA is filing an appeal on behalf of Voynov who received a one-season suspension earlier in the week as a result of his domestic violence history. The appeal will be heard by an impartial arbitrator.

The Slava Voynov situation has weighed on the female fan base (Scott Rovak-US PRESSWIRE)

This came as shocking to many but the fact of the matter is this is standard business for a union. The NHLPA may or may not agree with Voynov, but they are obligated to file this grievance for him and help him explore his options to the best of their ability. Voynov certainly doesn’t deserve another appeal at this point in the process but the NHLPA isn’t doing anything wrong by doing this.

Still, it’s unfortunate that the NHL dropped the ball so severely on this ruling. There should be no room for someone like Voynov in the NHL and while it’s hard to imagine an NHL team taking a chance on him next season despite his reinstatement, the NHL’s willingness to remove his suspension is appalling at best.

AHL Announced All-Star Teams

The AHL has announced their 2018-19 First All-Stars and Second All_stars as voted on by AHL coaches, players and media in each of the 31 cities.

2018-19 AHL First All-Star Team

G – Alex Nedeljkovic , Charlotte Checker (50 games, 33-9-5, 2.25 GAA, .915 SV%, 4 SO)

, Charlotte Checker (50 games, 33-9-5, 2.25 GAA, .915 SV%, 4 SO) D – John Gilmour , Hartford Wolf Pack (67 games, 20 goals, 34 assists, 54 points, 5 GWG, 3 OTG)

, Hartford Wolf Pack (67 games, 20 goals, 34 assists, 54 points, 5 GWG, 3 OTG) D – Zach Redmond , Rochester Americans (56 games, 21 goals, 29 assists, 50 points, 10 PPG, 9 GWG

, Rochester Americans (56 games, 21 goals, 29 assists, 50 points, 10 PPG, 9 GWG LW – Daniel Carr , Chicago Wolves (52 games, 30 goals, 41 assists, 71 points, 12 PPG, 3GWG

, Chicago Wolves (52 games, 30 goals, 41 assists, 71 points, 12 PPG, 3GWG C – Carter Verhaeghe , Syracuse Crunch, 73 games, 31 goals, 77 points, 6 PPG, 6 GWG

, Syracuse Crunch, 73 games, 31 goals, 77 points, 6 PPG, 6 GWG RW – Jeremy Bracco, Toronto Marlies (73 games, 21 goals, 51 assists, 78 points, 7 PPG, 31 PPA)

2018-19 AHL Second All-Star Team