The Edmonton Oilers faced the Montreal Canadiens in an all-Canadian match-up on Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey. This game saw the Canadiens shut out the Oilers 3-0. The Oilers have yet to score a goal on Amazon Prime, losing 3-0 in both games they played.

This was a fairly uneventful and forgettable hockey game. There was a lot of perimeter play, and not a ton of quality chances. Even the goals scored weren’t in high-danger areas. If you bet on this game, I hope you took the under.

Game Recap

After a scoreless first period, Brendan Gallagher opened the scoring for the Canadiens with only 30 seconds left in the middle frame. Mike Matheson took a wrist shot from the point that was redirected in the high slot, which went upstairs, over Oilers’ goaltender, Calvin Pickard.

Montreal extended their lead 5:52 into the third period on Kaiden Guhle’s second of the season. He took a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot that went short-side, over the blocker of the Oilers netminder.

Edmonton pulled their goalie with just under five minutes remaining, and Montreal added to their lead, ultimately putting this game away on an empty-netter by Jake Evans.

Canadiens’ goaltender, Sam Montembeault was perfect, as he stopped all 30 shots he faced. Pickard wasn’t bad at the other end, making 22 saves on 24 shots for a .917 save percentage (SV%). However, he would probably like that second goal back. Both teams’ penalty kills were also perfect in this one, as all five attempts were killed off successfully.

The Oilers conclude their three-game road trip on Tuesday night (Nov. 19) in Ottawa against the Senators, whereas, the Canadiens aren’t in action until Saturday (Nov. 23) when they host the Vegas Golden Knights. These two teams face off for the final time this season on March 6 in Edmonton.