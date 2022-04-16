NHL Rumors: Ducks, Canucks, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are questions about what the Anaheim Ducks will do this offseason, with some of the concern going to how they’ll spend some of the money they’ll have available this summer. Meanwhile, could the Vancouver Canucks consider offering an extension to forward Alex Chiasson? Finally, could Jonathan Toews finally be so tired of the losing in Chicago that he wants out this summer?

Ducks Need to Hit Salary Cap Floor But Also Not Overspend

Eric Stephens of The Athletic recently looked at the Ducks’ offseason situation and wondered how the franchise will get to the $60.8 million salary cap floor with just $41 million in salary-cap space for next season tied up. He suggested some of that money will go toward re-signing restricted free agents such as Sonny Milano, Isac Lundestrom, and Urho Vaakanainen.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The trick for the Ducks will come in spending money to reach the floor but also keeping open enough space for GM Pat Verbeek to ensure he has the long-term cap room to sign Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, and Troy Terry after next season. Stephens writes:

It makes all the sense in the world to try to negotiate long-term deals sooner than later once they’re able to. Going to seven or eight years will likely be the way to keep the AAV down but all three could cash in (especially Terry – who’ll have arbitration rights – and Zegras). We’ll see what their representatives will seek as far as term. source – ‘Ducks’ offseason roster-building, draft lottery possibilities and future defensive pairings: Mailbag, part 1’ – Eric Stephens – 04/11/2022

Chiasson Getting Noticed

After three seasons in which he signed professional tryouts, Alex Chiasson could finally be a player that a team looks to sign out of the gate this offseason. In fact, the Canucks might elect to extend him considering the winger is playing so well.

Alex Chiasson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ben Kuzma of The Province writes:

The Canucks’ winger is having a resurgence amid injuries to Brock Boeser and Tanner Pearson with five points (3-2) in his last two games and four goals in his last five. He had 13 points (7-6) in his previous 58 outings and the surge is patience and preparation meeting opportunity. source – ‘Canucks’ Alex Chiasson makes most of his reminder season’ – Ben Kuzma – The Province – 04/11/2022

The Canucks could be a team that makes some big offseason changes and Chiasson could be someone the team could call upon without having to spend too much to keep him around. At the same time, if the Canucks move on, Chiasson could draw interest in this summer’s UFA market.

In other Canucks news, the team has announced that both Bo Horvat and Tyler Motte will be out for the remainder of the regular season.

Could Jonathan Toews Request Trade During the Offseason?

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times provided a number of quotes from Blackhawks’ captain Jonathan Toews who is anything but impressed with the way his team is closing out this season. Pope wonders if it would be best for both sides to find a change of scenery next season.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Toews hasn’t officially requested a trade but he’s not held back his public criticism of the organization. Kuzma quotes the forward who said:

“Across the board, these last few outings have been pretty embarrassing. The effort wasn’t there. There’s no connection in our team game. There’s no valuing what we have and what we get to play for our fans. We’ve had meeting upon meeting on this subject. We get to play for the Blackhawks in front of 20,000 people in Chicago. Why would you check out ever? I don’t think that should be an issue.” source – ‘ Would another year on rebuilding Blackhawks even be fair, healthy for Jonathan Toews?’ – Ben Pope – Chicago Sun Times – 04/15/2022

Pope mentioned that Toews has requested more sitdowns with GM Kyle Davidson on a regular basis to “know exactly what’s going on in some detail” and some are led to believe that will lead to him deciding this isn’t the best place for him to finish out his career.