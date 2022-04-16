NHL Stats News: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Blues, Canucks, Panthers

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we will look at the continued scoring by Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews hitting a milestone that isn’t in goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins reaching the postseason once again led by their captain. Then we go to the St. Louis Blues and a couple of impressive performances, key assist men for the Vancouver Canucks, Jonathan Huberdeau leading the charge for the dominant Florida Panthers, and more.

Draisaitl Continues to Score & Climb in Oilers History

Draisaitl is the first Edmonton Oilers player to score 30 goals on the road in a season since Jari Kurri (1985-86). Draisaitl recorded his sixth career hat trick. He is the fifth player in Oilers history to record 20 career multi-goal games on the road. He has also scored the second-most road goals in a season since 2005-06 (32). He trails only Alex Ovechkin (33 in 2007-08). Draisaitl has scored the seventh-most road goals in a season in franchise history. Wayne Gretzky leads that list with 43 in 1983-84. Draisaitl has recorded the sixth-most hat tricks in franchise history, breaking a tie with Ryan Smyth and Esa Tikkanen.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mike Smith recorded his 43rd career shutout and tied Brian Elliott and Gump Worsley for 38th in NHL history. Smith is the second-oldest goaltender in Oilers history to record a shutout and also one of two aged 40-plus, joining Nikolai Khabibulin.

Connor McDavid has recorded the third-most multi-assist games in NHL history before the age of 25 (128), trailing Gretzky (277) and Mario Lemieux (148). Jay Woodcroft is the fastest coach in Oilers history to reach 20 wins (31 games).

Matthews Reaches Another Milestone, This Time Not With Goals

Matthews is the third player in Toronto Maple Leafs history to reach 100 points in a season, joining Darryl Sittler (117 in 1977-78 & 100 in 1975-76) and Doug Gilmour (127 in 1992-93 & 111 in 1993-94). Matthews reached 100 points the third-fastest (69 GP) behind Gilmour (64 GP in 1992-93) and Sittler (67 GP in 1977-78). Matthews is the third U.S.-born player in the past 25 years to reach 100 points in a season, joining Patrick Kane (2018-19 & 2015-16) and Johnny Gaudreau (2021-22). Matthews is the third U.S.-born player in NHL history to reach 100 points in a season in 69 GP or fewer, joining Pat Lafontaine (55 GP in 1992-93) and Kevin Stevens (63 GP in 1992-93 & 66 GP in 1991-92).

Matthews is the second player this season to score 50-plus goals and 100-plus points, joining Draisaitl. Matthews has recorded the sixth-most single season points by a U.S.-born player in NHL history, trailing Jimmy Carson (107 in 1987-88), Jeremy Roenick (107 in 1992-93 and 1993-94 & 103 in 1991-92), and Brian Leetch (102 in 1991-92).

Morgan Rielly is the fifth defenceman in Maple Leafs history to record 300 assists. He is also the 16th player to do so for the franchise. Mitch Marner has recorded the eighth-most assists in franchise history (60). Michael Bunting has scored the sixth-most points in a season by a rookie in Maple Leafs history (59). Matthews has the franchise record (69). The Maple Leafs had three players score two or more goals in a game for the first time since 2011.

Crosby Adds to Totals, Penguins Clinch Playoffs Again

The Penguins have qualified for the playoffs in 16 consecutive seasons, the most among the major North American professional sports. The next closest is the Los Angeles Dodgers (nine seasons). The Penguins tied the Calgary Flames for the seventh-longest playoff streak in the NHL since 1967.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sidney Crosby tied the franchise record for the most game-winning goals with 78 with Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr. Crosby reached the 80-point mark in his 11th season, the most among active players and seventh in NHL history. He has the third-most points against the New York Islanders in NHL history (128) behind Jagr (155) and Mario Lemieux (131). Crosby recorded his ninth career 50-assist season, second-most among active players behind Joe Thornton (10).

Tarasenko & Thomas Impress In 5-Point Outings

Robert Thomas recorded a point in his 11th consecutive game, second-most in Blues franchise history by a player 22 years or younger behind Bernie Federko (12 GP in 1978-79). Thomas is the second-young player in franchise history to record five points in a game. He is also the fifth Blues player in franchise history to record five points in a game, joining Dallas Drake (2003), Adam Oates (1991), Federko (1988), and Brian Sutter (1983).

Vladimir Tarasenko scored 30 goals in a season for the sixth time in his career, the fourth-most among active players, trailing Ovechkin (16), Crosby (nine), and Steven Stamkos (seven). Tarasenko has also recorded the fourth-most 30-goal seasons in franchise history, trailing Brett Hull (eight), Garry Unger (eight), and Federko (seven).

The Blues had multiple players record five points in the same game for the fourth time in franchise history and first since 1989.

Hughes & Miller Key Assist Men for Canucks

J.T. Miller is the fourth Canucks player in franchise history to record 60 assists in a season and the first since Henrik Sedin (67 in 2011-12). Miller is the fifth Canucks player to record five-plus assists in a game and first since Markus Naslund (2003).

Quinn Hughes already has the most three-plus assist games among defencemen in Canucks history (10). He has the seventh-most in team history among any player. He is also the fourth defenceman in franchise history with a 50-assist season.

Huberdeau Leads Panthers to Incredible Season at Home

Huberdeau has recorded a 13-game point streak, tied for the second-longest in Panthers history with Pavel Bure (1999-00) and trailing Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19). It is the second time in franchise history where three players on the Panthers have reached 30 goals (Aleksander Barkov, Anthony Duclair, and Huberdeau). The other time was 2018-19 (Barkov, Huberdeau, Hoffman). Huberdeau has recorded the 10th point streak of 13-plus games this season by a player.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Huberdeau has also moved into seventh all-time in assists in a season by a primary winger (78), passing Guy Lafleur (1977-78). The wingers that had more in a season: Jaromir Jagr (87 in 1995-96 & 83 in 1998-99), Nikita Kucherov (87 in 2018-19), Mike Bossy (84 in 1981-82), and Lafleur (80 in 1976-77).

The Panthers have scored at least six goals at home in 11 games this season, a franchise record. The Panthers are the second team in NHL history to record three home win streaks of at least nine games in a season. The Boston Bruins (1995-96) also accomplished this feat.

Sergei Bobrovsky set a franchise record for the most wins in a season (36), passing Roberto Luongo (35 in 2015-16 & 2005-06). Huberdeau has recorded the fourth-most points in a season by a left winger since 1994 (108), trailing Alex Ovechkin (112 in 2007-08, 110 in 2009-10, and 109 in 2008-09). MacKenzie Weegar played his 300th career game.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

It is the third time in the past 15 years that one season has multiple players with 50-plus goals and 100-plus points. Draisaitl and Matthews (2021-22), Alex Ovechkin and Crosby (2009-10), and Vincent Lecavalier and Dany Heatley (2006-07).

It is the first time since 1993 where two players recorded five-plus assists on the same day (Miller and Thomas). Theo Fleury and Pat Lafontaine did so in 1993.

The Minnesota Wild set a new franchise record in goals in a season (264) passing their mark in 2016-17 (263).

Player

Zdeno Chara set an NHL record for longest span between goals for a team. He scored a goal for the New York Islanders 7762 days (21 years) after he previously scored for them on Jan. 12, 2001.

Marc-Andre Fleury moved into sixth place in NHL history in saves (24,280) and minutes played (54,087), passing Curtis Joseph in both. The Wild have recorded their most wins (46) and the most points (98) in franchise history after 73 GP.

Carey Price became the seventh goaltender in NHL history to play 800 games (regular season and playoffs) with a single franchise, joining Martin Brodeur (1,464 with the New Jersey Devils), Henrik Lundqvist (1,017 with the New York Rangers), Tony Esposito (972 with the Chicago Blackhawks), Terry Sawchuk (819 with the Detroit Red Wings), Billy Smith (806 with the New York Islanders), and Fleury (806 with the Pittsburgh Penguins).

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cale Makar tied the franchise record in points by a defenceman in a season (83) with Steve Duchesne (1992-93).

Ilya Sorokin tied a New York Islanders record for the most shutouts in a season (seven). He recorded his 10th career shutout, the seventh-most in franchise history and tied with Thomas Greiss. Sorokin recorded the fifth-most saves (44) in a shutout in franchise history as well, trailing Glenn Healy (51 in 1990), Jaroslav Halak (50 in 2018), Evgeni Nabokov (45 in 2012), and Greiss (45 in 2018). Sorokin is the seventh goaltender in NHL history to record multiple 42-plus save shutouts in a season. Alex Nedeljkovic became the sixth the previous day.

Nedeljkovic recorded the second-most saves (46) in a shutout in franchise history behind Sawchuk (50 in 1959). Nedeljkovic recorded the third-most saves in a shutout by a rookie in NHL history, trailing Darren Jensen (48 in 1986) and Mike Palmateer (47 in 1977).

Josh Norris tied Matt Duchene for the second-fewest number of games needed to score 50 goals by an Ottawa Senators player (117 GP), trailing Dany Heatley (82 GP).

Owen Power recorded his first career point for the Buffalo Sabres.

Jesper Froden of the Boston Bruins scored his first career goal.

Goaltenders were a big focus around the league as a few had big performances while we saw the return of Price. Stay up to date with all the stats and milestones from your favourite players and teams on NHL Stats News coming to you every couple of days.

Stats via NHL Public Relations, StatsCentre, Sportsnet Stats.