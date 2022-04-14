NHL Stats News: Rangers, Canadiens, Avalanche, Jets, Flames, Capitals

The latest edition of NHL Stats News features the most recent 50-goal scorer from the New York Rangers, the horrible goals against stat for the Montreal Canadiens this season, and the dominant Colorado Avalanche and their defencemen. Then we will look at Kyle Connor’s streaks and impact on his team this season, Johnny Gaudreau’s career-high in points, two Washington Capitals players reaching milestones, and more.

Kreider Hits 50, Rangers Roll on the Road

Chris Kreider is the fourth player in franchise history to score 50 goals in a season. His previous career-high was 28 goals. He trails Jaromir Jagr (54), Adam Graves (52), and tied Vic Hadfield (50). He is the fourth-oldest player in NHL history to score 50 goals for the first time at age 30 or older (30 y, 347 d) and the seventh player aged 30 or older to do so. This season is the fifth in NHL history to have multiple American-born 50-goal scorers, also done in 1991-92 (Kevin Stevens & Jeremy Roenick), 1992-93 (Stevens & Pat Lafontaine), 1995-96 (John LeClair ( Keith Tkachuk), and 1996-97 (Tkachuk & LeClair). Kreider tied Walt Tkaczuk for the 11th-most goals in franchise history (227).

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This is the first time in franchise history that multiple goaltenders have recorded win streaks of six or more. The Rangers also recorded their 50th road point of the season for the fifth time in franchise history. Their 24 road wins are tied for fourth in franchise history in a season, while Kaapo Kakko recorded his sixth career multi-goal game, the seventh-most among players 21 or younger in franchise history.

Canadiens Can’t Keep the Puck Out of Their Net

The Canadiens have allowed the third-most goals in a season in franchise history (284), trailing only the 1983-84 season (295) and 1982-83 season (286). They have allowed five or more goals in a game 27 times this season, the most in franchise history, passing their mark of 26 set in 1983-84.

Nick Suzuki recorded the fourth-most points in franchise history through his first 200 career games at 22 or younger (137), trailing Henri Richard (182), Guy Lafleur (161), and Stephane Richer (159). Josh Anderson scored his 100th career goal.

Avalanche Dominant, Major Contributions From Makar & Defence

The Avalanche recorded their 53rd win of the season, a franchise record, passing their 52nd win set in 2000-01. The Avalanche also have the best home record in franchise history (29-4-3). They have won the seventh-most games within the team’s first 73 games of a season (53), and their defencemen have scored 60 goals this season, the most by a team in the NHL in a season since the Washington Capitals (62 in 1993-94).

Cale Makar recorded his 55th assist of the season and passed Ray Bourque (52) for the second-most in a season by a defenceman in franchise history, trailing Steve Duchesne (62 in 1992-93). He is the third-fastest defenceman to reach 80 points in a season aged 23 or younger since 1978 (69 GP). He has scored the fourth-most goals in a season by a defenceman over the past 20 seasons (26) and trails Mike Green (31 in 2008-09) and Brent Burns (29 in 2016-17 and 27 in 2015-16). Makar has recorded the fifth-most three-plus assist games over his first three seasons (seven).

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nathan MacKinnon has recorded the third-most five-point games over the past five seasons (four), trailing Connor McDavid (six) and Jonathan Huberdeau (five).

Kyle Connor Goal & Points Streak Going Strong

Connor recorded a point in nine consecutive road games, the fourth-longest streak in Winnipeg Jets history, trailing Neal Pionk (10 GP in 2020-21), Mark Scheifele (10 GP in 2020-21), and Todd White (10 GP in 2008-09). He has also recorded the second-most road points in a season in franchise history (49), behind only Ilya Kovalchuk (53 in 2005-06). Connor (seven GP) trails only Patrik Laine (eight GP) for the longest road goal streak in franchise history.

Connor Hellebuyck has the 10th-most wins in NHL history by a goaltender in their first seven seasons (199). Henrik Lundqvist leads with 252 wins.

Johnny Gaudreau Hits 100

Gaudreau is the seventh player in Calgary Flames history to record 100 points in a season, and the first since Theo Fleury (1992-93). He is the third-fastest player in franchise history to reach 100 points (73 GP), trailing Kent Nilsson (64 GP) and Bob MacMillan (68 GP) (from, “‘He is as good as anyone’: Flames legends welcome Gaudreau to the 100-point club,” Calgary Sun, April 13, 2022).

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gaudreau is the second American-born player in the past 25 years to score 100 points in a season, joining Patrick Kane (110 in 2018-19 and 106 in 2015-16). He is the first player since Daniel Alfredsson (2005-06) to record 100 points in a season after being drafted in the fourth round or later.

Capitals Route Flyers on the Back of Ovechkin & Carlson

The Capitals scored the most goals at home in 14 years (nine) when they beat the Philadelphia Flyers 9-2 on Tuesday. The Capitals scored at least nine goals in a game for the fourth time in the past 25 years, also done in 2008 (10), 2003 (12), and 1999 (10).

Alex Ovechkin scored his 131st game-opening goal, the second-most in NHL history behind Jagr (135). John Carlson has recorded the most 50-assist seasons in franchise history among defencemen and second to only Nicklas Backstrom (nine) by any player. Carlson has the second-most 50-assist seasons among active defencemen in the NHL behind Erik Karlsson (five).

Player & Teams Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

It was the 13th time in NHL history the top two picks in an NHL draft debuted on the same day when Owen Power and Matty Beniers suited up on April 12.

It was the first time since 1991 that three or more games were played on the same night and all of them finished with differentials of four-plus goals.

The Florida Panthers have multiple 30-goal scorers for the third time in franchise history (Aleksander Barkov- 34 & Anthony Duclair- 30), joining 2018-19 and 2006-07.

The Arizona Coyotes set a franchise record for the most players to make their NHL debut in a season (10).

The Philadelphia Flyers allowed their second-most goals in a game (nine) since 1994.

Player

Auston Matthews has the third-most goals per game among players who have played at least 400 GP in NHL history (0.64), trailing Mike Bossy (0.76) and Mario Lemieux (0.75).

Patrice Bergeron tied Bourque for fourth on the Boston Bruins’ all-time goals list (395). Bergeron also tied Bourque for the most opening minute goals in franchise history (nine). The only active players with more are Sidney Crosby (13), Joe Thornton (11), Alex Ovechkin (10), and Anze Kopitar (10). Bergeron also recorded his 13th 20-goal season, trailing Ovechkin (17), Crosby (14), and Patrick Kane (14) among active players.

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Leon Draisaitl set a franchise record by scoring 21 power-play goals this season. He broke a tie with Wayne Gretzky (20 in 1983-84) and Ryan Smyth (20 in 1996-97).

Rasmus Dahlin recorded his 152nd point, the ninth-most by a defenceman in NHL history before turning 22 years old.

Karel Vejmelka has played the second-most games by a rookie goaltender in a season in Arizona Coyotes history (45). Eldon Reddick played 48 in 1986-87.

Scott Wedgewood recorded his fifth career shutout.

Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl scored their first career goals for the New Jersey Devils.

Nick Blankenburg of the Columbus Blue Jackets recorded his first career point in his first game.

Cam Atkinson played his 700th career game.

Zack Werenski played his 400th career game.

Patrick Laine played his 100th game for the Blue Jackets.

Matthews has already solidified himself as one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time, while Bergeron and Draisaitl reached some impressive marks for their franchises. Stay up to date with all the latest stats and milestones from around the NHL and your favourite teams and players with NHL Stats News coming to you every couple of days.

Stats via NHL Public Relations, StatsCentre, Sportsnet Stats.