NHL Rumors: Devils, Canadiens, Canucks, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, who will be the long-term coach of the New Jersey Devils? Meanwhile, what is going on in Montreal when it comes to Carey Price and Shea Weber?

Will the Vancouver Canucks re-sign Bruce Boudreau and is the Hart Trophy race down to two players?

Will Ruff Be Back Behind Devils’ Bench?

As per ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski: “As I reported on THE POINT on ESPN2: I’d put it at 50/50 that Lindy Ruff returns as @NJDevils coach.” He adds, “Staff will be evaluated after the season. I’ve had NHL sources tell me they think he’s cooked, but there are two reasons I think he could return in 2022-23.”

He goes on to say that the Devils like what Ruff has done in developing young players like Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes. He also mentions that the players, particularly Hughes, likes the coach. Wyshynski also notes that the organization realizes a lot of the issues in New Jersey can be blamed on poor goaltending and there isn’t much a coach can do about that.

Ruff has one year left on his current contract.

More Carey Price Injury Concerns

Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette is reporting that Price’s situation in Montreal took another turn when it was reported the netminder would be traveling to New York for an appointment concerning his surgically repaired knee. Cowan notes that he’s still listed as day-to-day but he may be done for the season.

Even if there is a lingering issue with his knee, Cowan doesn’t expect Price to retire because he’s still got four seasons remaining on a $10.5 million per season contract. He also doesn’t think another team will even contemplate trading for Price now. The only option might be to place him on long-term injury reserve next season.

Eric Engels of Sportsnet writes, “Price’s meeting with the surgeon in New York is only happening today. So, no update coming at the morning skate. Update likely not coming until later this week if certain tests are required.” Head coach Martin St. Louis said they knew Price’s return wouldn’t be smooth sailing and that’s why he’s getting checked out.

As for Price’s performances, Cowan writes:

Price has only played four games since returning to the lineup on April 15, posting an 0-4 record with a 4.03 goals-against average and an .853 save percentage. In his last start — a 6-3 loss to the Senators last Saturday in Ottawa — Price allowed six goals on 26 shots for a .769 save percentage. source – ‘Stu Cowan: Uncertain futures for Canadiens, Price remain intertwined’ – Stu Cowan – Montreal Gazette – 04/26/2022

Why So Much Talk About Shea Weber?

Also in Montreal, there is a lot of chatter surrounding Shea Weber this week, mostly because a few people are arguing he should be stripped of the captaincy after he missed the Guy Lafleur tribute at the Bell Centre. While the notion of stripping him seems incredibly harsh, questions about what will happen with the captaincy are out there.

Neither Weber nor the Montreal Canadiens have addressed who will be the next official captain, even though it is believed he’s done in the NHL.

Bruce Boudreau Likely to Be Re-Signed by Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal quotes NHL insider Elliotte Friedman who said while on the Donnie and Dhali Show that the future of Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau seems more secure now than it’s ever been. Friedman noted that a month ago he wouldn’t have been able to confidently say the Canucks would want him back. Now the organization is seeing him as an integral part of their future plans.

Friedman says, “If everyone is reasonable, it should get done.” He adds a three-year deal probably gets done this offseason.

The Canucks were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday night but they got much closer to making it than anyone expected they would. Much of that is thanks to the hiring of Boudreau.

Who Should Win The Hart Trophy?

The debate as to who should win the Hart Trophy is really heating up this week and while there were a lot of players who scored 100 points this season, it feels like the race is down to two players. Auston Matthews hit 60 goals and that’s a number that can’t be ignored. It’s the first time in 10 years that the NHL has a 60-goal scorer. That said, Connor McDavid now has 122 points and is running away with the Art Ross Trophy.

Who do you think should win? Some are arguing the voters will find a way not to give it to McDavid because he’s won it so often. Others are arguing that Matthews has earned it. Which team would have been able to keep going with out these guys in their lineup?