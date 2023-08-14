NHL Rumors: Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Alexis Lafreniere says he and the New York Rangers are closing in on an extension. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers got good news when it comes to the contract of Ivan Fedetov. The Pittsburgh Penguins got good news as well, as they’ve learned how much of the actual season Jake Guentzel might miss. Finally, David Krejci announces his official retirement from the NHL. What happens now with the Boston Bruins?

Rangers Close to Re-Signing Lafreniere

The New York Rangers and Alexis Lafreniere are actively negotiating a forthcoming contract, aiming for a resolution within a few weeks, says the forward. During his participation in a Pro-Am charity game last week, Lafreniere assured La Presse’s Simon Olivier Lorange that the contract is on the horizon, stating, “It’s coming. My agent and the Rangers are in discussions, I hope it will be settled in the next few weeks.”

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While the details of the contract are still being ironed out, indications point towards a likely two-year bridge deal with an anticipated average annual value (AAV) hovering around $2.5 million. Both parties are striving to find common ground and solidify Lafreniere’s future with the Rangers in the coming weeks.

IIHF Upholds Ivan Fedetov’s Contract

As mentioned in a previous news and rumors post, the Philadelphia Flyers were trying to toll his contract and on Monday, the Flyers secured a favorable ruling from the IIHF in the Ivan Fedotov contract matter. Consequently, Ivan Fedotov faces a four-month suspension from official national and international games. CSKA Moscow, implicated in the situation, also faces consequences, receiving a one-season ban on International Transfers.

While the impact on Ivan Fedotov’s potential move to America remains uncertain due to the suspension, the ruling’s implications are now in play. He is eligible to return to playing action on Jan. 1, 2024. In short, Fedotov does have a valid contract with the Flyers.

Guentzel Only to Miss Five Games

Pittsburgh Penguins’ forward Jake Guentzel is poised to sit out “approximately five games” at the beginning of the 2023-24 season due to recent right ankle surgery, confirmed by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas on Monday. It wasn’t long ago Dubas said that he thought the team would enter camp with their current group and that all of their big moves were done. This Guentzel news only makes those comments all the more accurate.

Initially slated for a 12-week re-evaluation period post-surgery, Guentzel’s faster-than-expected recovery suggests a potential return to the ice, in good health, as early as October. This timing holds particular importance given the Penguins’ limited road game schedule that month.

Guentzel’s prompt comeback could also influence the team’s rumored interest in Tomas Tatar, potentially altering their desired interest in offering Tatar anything more than a potential professional tryout.

David Krejci Retires After 16 NHL Seasons

David Krejci, after a distinguished career spanning 1,032 games with the Boston Bruins, has formally retired from the NHL. With an impressive 16-season run, the 37-year-old’s retirement signifies the conclusion of his remarkable tenure with the Bruins. Knowing both Krejci and Patrice Bergeron won’t be returning, the Bruins will now have to decide how they’ll approach their center ice depth issues and whether they’ll add or move forward with Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha, and Morgan Geekie as their top centers.

While Krejci bids adieu to the NHL, he hasn’t definitively excluded the possibility of pursuing his hockey journey in other realms. While a return isn’t assured, his statement maintains the potential for him to resume his career, perhaps in the Czech Extraliga, where he notably participated during the 2021-22 season.