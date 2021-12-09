NHL Rumors: Flyers, Oilers, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Coyotes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are a few names floating around when it comes to candidates for the head coaching job in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, both the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes are teams rumored to be ready to add before the NHL Trade Deadline. The Chicago Blackhawks are willing to listen to offers on a variety of their players and the Arizona Coyotes are in danger of being locked out of their own arena. What excuse did they offer for not paying nearly $1.3 million in unpaid taxes?

According to Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show, there are a number of names already getting serious consideration to take over as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. He notes, “I think some other names you’re potentially going to hear are going to be [Rick] Tocchet, [John] Tortorella, Jim Montgomery, maybe Travis Green and Dave Quinn, I think those are some of the names that are kind of circulating around.”

Rick Tocchet, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One of the factors that will go into the Flyers hiring is the amount of money the new head coach will command. Because the Flyers still owe Alain Vigneault $5 million per season through 2023-24, they may go with someone who isn’t going to cost a fortune. Greg Wyshynski of ESPN believes that makes Tocchet a favorite.

Friedman also believes Bruce Boudreau was on the Flyers’ radar but Boudreau was more interested in coaching in Canada.

Oilers and Hurricanes Looking to Add

As per Emily Kaplan of ESPN, “Two teams that believe they have legitimate chances to win it all this year: the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers. I’ve been told that both teams are looking to add to their blue line.” She goes on to write that two sources have speculated that the Oilers and Marc-Andre Fleury make a lot of sense, but that Fleury would have to be on board with the move and be excited by the idea of trying to chase a Stanley Cup in Canada with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

She also notes that the Hurricanes’ willingness to go deep in conversation with the Buffalo Sabres about Jack Eichel means they might be willing to do something bold and add before the deadline.

Blackhawks Listening to Trade Offers on a Variety of Players

In addition to Dylan Strome still being available, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period noted during an interview with the NHL Network that Calvin de Haan’s name has come up in trade rumors because the defenseman is in the final year of his current deal with the club. Pagnotta believes de Haan would be an attractive addition for teams that are looking to stabilize their back end.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Judging the Damion Kabuka Deal

It’s not clear what kind of trade value he would get as he’s got a $4.5 million cap hit and doesn’t exactly offer help offensively. He’s also dealt with some lower back issues this season and teams will be watching closely to see how he plays and if he can stay healthy over the next number of weeks.

Coyotes Say Human Error to Blame For Outstanding Tax Bill

According to a report by Katie Strang of The Athletic, the Coyotes are in danger of being locked out of Gila River Arena starting December 20, 2021, due to delinquent tax bills and unpaid arena charges totaling $1.3 million. The Coyotes have responded to the report noting the team is not sure how this happened.

"We will make sure that by tomorrow morning, the Arizona Coyotes are current on all of our bills and owe no state or local taxes whatsoever. And we will take immediate steps to ensure that nothing like this can ever possibly happen again.” — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) December 9, 2021

The Coyotes released a statement saying:

“We have already launched an investigation to determine how this could have happened and initial indications are that it appears to be the result of an unfortunate human error. Regardless, we deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused. We will make sure that by tomorrow morning, the Arizona Coyotes are current on all of our bills and owe no state or local taxes whatsoever. And we will take immediate steps to ensure that nothing like this can ever possibly happen again.”