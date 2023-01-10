NHL Rumors: Flyers, Blackhawks, Sabres, Capitals, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that Ivan Provorov could be moved by the Philadelphia Flyers. Meanwhile, could a potential injury to Patrick Kane shut down any future trade talks?

The Buffalo Sabres aren’t going to be able to sign one of their college goaltending prospects and Dylan Strome might be looking at an extension offer with the Washington Capitals. Finally, how much have the Boston Bruins offered David Pastrnak?

Could the Flyers Trade Provorov?

Elliotte Friedman noted on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that he thinks fans will hear Ivan Provorov’s name out there in trade discussions. The NHL insider said he has heard that there has been a conversation where a deal was discussed and the team is wondering if it is time for the two sides to part ways. Friedman notes that it just hasn’t worked out and there is “mutual frustration” in the relationship.

Ivan Provorov, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Fourth Period is reporting, “Reaching out to those close to Provorov and the Flyers, it is unclear if he has formally requested a trade. One thing that appears clear is a move is not considered imminent.” The original plan wasn’t to trade the defenseman, but they add, “Clearly, another losing season has had its effects, and both sides may be looking for greener pastures.”

Patrick Kane Is Potentially Injured

Friedman also brought up a rumor that Patrick Kane may be dealing with a nagging injury and could need a “cleanup”. The talk here is that if Kane does need the surgery and goes ahead with it, he could re-sign with the Blackhawks for one year and then revisit the idea of a deal at next season’s NHL Trade Deadline.

Will Kane, the Blackhawks and the fans be doing this all over again next season? The one thing that would change is that Kane would know if the team was able to draft Connor Bedard and he could make a decision with that information is his back pocket.

Sabres Can’t Sign Portillo

Jeff Marek noted on the same show that it sounds like the Buffalo Sabres will not be able to sign 2019 third-round pick and goaltender Erik Portillo. He currently plays for the Michigan Wolverines, and he’s going to decline signing with the team and instead look to explore free agency, which college players are often eligible to do.

It’s not ideal, but the Sabres have Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie under contract. The team might try to trade Portillo.

Capitals Could Re-Sign Strome

Friedman mentions the possibility of Dylan Strome re-signing with the Washington Capitals as the forward has found a groove and the team likes what he has brought on a one-year deal. Strome is a pending RFA finishing out a $3.5 million contract.

Dylan Strome, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman notes: “To me, that seems like a player who has found a home, especially a guy who has bounced around a bit like that. You find a situation, where you say you know what this situation works for me. I could see a potential marriage there. Though the Capitals have some things to figure out.”

Bruins Offer Pastrnak the Johnny Gaudreau Deal?

John Buccigross of BucciOT.com writes on Twitter that he believes the Boston Bruins have way under-offered David Pastrnak. He notes:

“My guess is the Bruins have offered the Gaudreau contract; 9.75 x 8. Maybe they went to 10 x 8 to surpass it. Now maybe the are hoping for $11 million. I could see Pasta camp wanting 12.5 x 8. That’s 100 million. Can’t imagine signing for less than Panarin’s 11.642. And why should he?”

It would be unlikely Pastrnak signs for anything less than $11 million per season based on the season he’s having and the production he’s put up in his career to date.