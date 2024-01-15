NHL Rumors: Senators, Flames, Red Wings, Panthers, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Patrick Kane left the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an injury. What is the latest? Meanwhile, there is talk about a possible deal between the Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames. Could Jakob Chychrun be involved? What is a priority for Sam Reinhart on an extension with the Florida Panthers? Finally, did the Pittsburgh Penguins miss their window to re-sign Jake Guentzel?

In Sunday night’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, there were mixed emotions as the Red Wings took the win, but also have concerns about the status of veteran forward Patrick Kane. Kane exited the game with a lower-body injury and while Elliotte Friedman provided reassurance, stating, “doesn’t sound like it’s a hip injury, thankfully.” there are no further updates.

The incident unfolded in the first period during a tangled encounter with Maple Leafs’ forward Pontus Holmberg in front of the Red Wings’ net. It was actually a two-part incident prompting Kane’s exit and leaving fans apprehensive. Notably, Given Kane’s history, particularly his recent hip surgery, the prospect of an extended absence raises concerns for the Red Wings in their push towards the playoffs. Alternatively, if they aren’t a playoff team, more injury worries could impact potential trade plans at the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline.

Flames and Senators Talking Trade? Jakob Chychrun Involved?

Per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, sources indicate that Senators’ GM Steve Staios is open to trade offers for a few players, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who has a year left on his contract and a 10-team no-trade list. Pagnotta reports a GM from a previously interested team acknowledging Chychrun’s name circulating but didn’t get into further details.

Pagnotta writes:

There has been some league-wide talk making the rounds lately suggesting Chychrun may not be a fit in the Senators room. Two separate sources have suggested his desire to sign in Ottawa long-term may be in question – he is eligible to sign an extension starting July 1.

There is talk that the Senators have spoken with the Calgary Flames and while details are sketchy, those talks could be about Chychrun, but also a couple of other players.

Latest on Panthers Talks With Sam Reinhart

A couple of days ago, I pointed out a report by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletics stating that the Florida Panthers are working on an extension with Sam Reinhart, who is having a career year and set to earn a pretty penny on a long-term deal. The thought is that terms are not far off, with Reinhart coming in just under Matthew Tkachuk’s $9.5 million per season.

LeBrun offered an update in his article on Monday and noted the following:

I think term will matter to Reinhart. He’s 28 years old, so this is likely his last big contract moment, and he’s never gotten term before. He came out of his entry-level deal in Buffalo and signed a two-year, $7.3 million deal in September 2018, followed by a one-year, $5.2 million contract in October 2020, then signed a three-year, $19.5 million with the Panthers in August 2021, a month after his trade acquisition. source – ‘LeBrun: What I’m hearing about the NHL’s top pending free-agent forwards’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 01/15/2024

Penguins Had a Chance to Sign Guentzel in the Offseason

Also according to LeBrun, the jury is still out on whether the Pittsburgh Penguins get a deal done with forward Jake Guentzel. And by deal, we’re talking either a trade or an extension. It’s a sticky situation based on how close the Penguins are at the deadline to the playoffs, made even worse by the fact there was a time during the offseason when the two sides could have gotten this extension done.

LeBrun writes:

My understanding is that there were a number of conversations before the season between Guenztel’s camp and the Penguins and there was a world in which he could have been extended then. But it didn’t happen, and now both sides have to make realistic decisions about what the future looks like.

LeBrun adds that unless the Penguins are sitting comfortably in a playoff spot, the smart move is to trade Guentzel.