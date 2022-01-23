NHL Rumors: Oilers, Capitals, Rangers, Coyotes, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are believed to have looked into almost every available goaltender, while another team has jumped into the mix on Evander Kane. The New York Rangers are being active in the trade market and are rumored to have an offer out there for defenseman Jakob Chychrun and kicked tires on Jake DeBrusk. Finally, the Arizona Coyotes would like to extend one of their goaltenders, while Nazem Kadri has switched agencies ahead of his becoming a UFA this summer.

Oilers Have Checked Into Every Available Goalie

Elliotte Friedman noted during the 32 Thoughts segment of Saturday’s broadcast that the Oilers have checked into pretty much every major name available on the goaltending market this year. Friedman’s comments came prior to Mikko Koskinen’s wonderful performance against the Calgary Flames later that evening, but the situation in Edmonton hasn’t really changed in that they need better netminding on a more consistent basis.

Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen celebrates with Connor McDavid (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Friedman said there are a couple of things going on here. First, money has to go out. Second, the Oilers aren’t prepared to give up a first-round pick and they aren’t keen on moving a second or third-round pick based on the conditions of the Duncan Keith trade. If there was a deal there for a late-round pick, the Oilers probably would have made it already.

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet shared his list of possible goalie targets and included Marc-Andre Fleury (most believe the money won’t work), Braden Holtby or Anton Khudobin from the Dallas Stars, Chris Driedger of the Seattle Kraken, Joonas Korpisalo of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the New York Islanders’ Semyon Varlamov.

Capitals Also Considering Evander Kane

The Oilers are still heavily in on Kane if the NHL’s investigation clears him of wrongdoing in the allegations he may have traveled over the border after testing positive for COVID without permission. But, the Oilers aren’t alone in their interest in the controversial forward.

Friedman notes that the Washington Capitals are another team in the mix. He said there’s nothing done and no contract of any kind signed but the Capitals are another team that has looked into Kane and potentially created some competition for the Oilers to get Kane signed.

There’s expected to be news on a Kane decision by Monday or Tuesday of this coming week. He’s confident he will be found not to have broken any rules.

Coyotes Looking to Sign Vejmelka

Friedman said the Oilers might have looked into the availability of goaltender Karel Vejmelka out of Arizona but it is believed the Coyotes would like to extend the netminder and early talks have begun about a new contract. Vejmelka has sort of come out of nowhere and played quite well for the Coyotes over the course of 24 games this season. He’s got a 3.28 goals-against average and a 0.905 save percentage.

Rangers Have Made Offers For Chychrun and Potentially DeBrusk

Jeff Marek said the auction continues when it comes to Jakob Chychun. Arizona wants a young player, a prospect, and a first-round pick. Marek says the Coyotes have received an offer that includes that package from at least one NHL team — two former first-round players and a first-round pick –, but also notes there are multiple teams still in on this.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Among the teams Marek listed, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Boston, Columbus Florida (he named the team to watch) and the New York Rangers, who have offered up a package that includes Vitali Kravtsov. Marek says the Rangers have also inquired about Jake DeBrusk with the Boston Bruins.

One has to wonder what the offer would be for DeBrusk as the Rangers aren’t likely offering any of the same pieces they would need to keep available to make the Chychrun trade.

Nazem Kadri Has New Agent

Friedman reports that Nazem Kadri has changed agencies ahead of this offseason where he will become an unrestricted free agent. Kadri couldn’t be having a better contract year and there will be plenty of interest in his services. He’s bound to get a massive raise over the $4.5 million he’s currently making, but the market will be interesting considering how many teams don’t have the cap space to spend outrageous amounts of money.

Kadri will now be repped by Darren Ferris out of Quarrtexx, the same agency that Kent Hughes just left to become the general manager of the Montreal Canadiens. It’s going to be difficult for the Avalanche to re-sign Kadri if he’s looking for the best payday, but it is expected they will try to extend him on a new deal.