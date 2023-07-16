NHL Rumors: Penguins, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Sharks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is goaltender Tristan Jarry dealing with a massive and mysterious hip injury? Meanwhile, how is Mitch Marner feeling about all the speculation surrounding both Auston Matthews and William Nylander in Toronto? Could the Anaheim Ducks be players on a couple of free agents on one-year deals? Finally, are the San Jose Sharks going to make a splash in free agency as things have calmed down? They are a team to watch based both on the trade front and because of rumored interest in a couple of players.

Jarry Shoots Down Rumors of Hip Injury

Saying, “…it’s not chronic, I don’t know where that came from,” Tristan Jarry spoke to members of the Pittsburgh Penguins media and tried to put to rest any concerns over a rumor that he’s dealing with a serious hip injury. And, according to a source within the team, it has been confirmed that Jarry, the goaltender for the Penguins who was just signed to a lucrative new contract, does not suffer from a degenerative or chronic hip condition. Instead, his injuries during the previous season were related to his back.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jarry stated that his issues originated during training camp and persisted throughout the entire season. He further denied the speculations surrounding chronic hip problems. He said, “It’s behind me, and it’s something that I’ll never have to deal with again.”

Marner Not Worried About Nylander and Matthews Deals

According to Luke Fox of Sportsnet, Mitch Marner expressed his appreciation for GM Brad Treliving’s support and defense of the team’s “core four.” Although Auston Matthews and William Nylander have yet to sign contract extensions, Marner isn’t overly concerned at this point but is ready to assist if necessary.

Marner stated, “I know both of them have a strong attachment and desire to be part of this team, so we’ll have to wait and see.” He further added, “If it comes to it, I’m willing to get involved and help facilitate both sides. However, they’re not just teammates but also my friends, and I value that relationship.”

Could the Ducks Pitch Tomas Tatar?

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News took a look at one of the bigger names in free agency that hasn’t signed yet in Tomas Tatar and wondered if the Anaheim Ducks might be a team to watch when it comes to the forward. Considering the Ducks currently possess the highest amount of available cap space in the league, there is speculation about whether Tatar would be open to a one-year contract with them, despite some key players still needing to sign.

Proteau argues that it’s possible that he may seek a contract with certain trade protection provisions, allowing him to concentrate on performing well and potentially being moved to a competitive team with Stanley Cup aspirations before the trade deadline. This wouldn’t be unfamiliar territory for the Ducks who did something similar with John Klingberg last season, signing the defenseman to a one-year, $7 million contract.

Tatar could potentially find a role on Anaheim’s third line initially, with the flexibility to move up to the second line in the event of injuries. Considering the Ducks’ need for additional assistance, Tatar could provide significant value to the team and later be converted into valuable draft picks or promising prospects through a trade.

Are Sharks Looking at Tarasenko and Dumba?

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now referenced Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, who connected the San Jose Sharks to unrestricted free agents Vladimir Tarasenko and Matt Dumba. Sharks’ General Manager Mike Grier has been actively seeking favorable deals in the free-agent market. Considering Tarasenko and Dumba’s availability, Peng pondered whether these two players had now entered the realm of “bargain territory.”

The Tarasenko situation has taken a bit of a turn after the winger signed on with new representation, but the Sharks are a team that will look for opportunities on the market. He might represent the biggest one still out there.