NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs Changes and Oilers Speculation

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, changes are coming for the Toronto Maple Leafs and several sources cite moves that include Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and Brendan Shanahan. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers believe they could get Mattias Ekholm back in series versus the Dallas Stars. Finally, could Corey Perry be retiring after the season?

Changes Ahead for Maple Leafs: Marner and Tavares, and Shanahan

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ season ended in heartbreak once again, and significant changes could follow—starting with Mitch Marner and John Tavares. Several sources who cover the Leafs have suggested that Marner won’t be back. There’s too much baggage there and Elliotte Friedman believes that unless one side really changes their position during negotiations, Marner will move on and test free agency.

May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Marner said after the Game 7 loss, “I don’t have any thoughts right now… Pretty devastated.” With unrestricted free agency looming in 2025 and no contract talks during the season, a long-term extension seems unlikely. Chris Johnston believes times has run out and Marner will be moving on. He could become the highest-profile player in this summer’s UFA market and there should be plenty of interest in him, many teams thinking he’ll take another step outside the spotlight of Toronto.

Former captain John Tavares, who turns 35 before next season, has expressed his desire to stay and is willing to take a hometown discount. However, the Leafs may be expecting more of a bargain than he’s offering—especially after posting only three even-strength points this postseason.

Finally, Brendan Shanahan could be gone. Nick Kypreos joined Sportsnet Central and said, “…make no mistake, over the course of 10 years, this has been Brendan Shanahan’s team.” He added that it will be interesting to see how ownership thinks about the need to have a President of Hockey Operations. Keith Pelley is expected to make some big decisions, and removing Shanahan and his position altogether might be an option. Shanahan doesn’t have a contract past this season. Is it time to move on?

Ekholm Retuning for the Oilers?

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug posted a video showing footage of Mattias Ekholm skating this weekend and participating in drills. Although head coach Kris Knoblauch noted that Ekholm is still questionable for Games 1 and 2 in Dallas, he might travel with the team and the door isn’t completely closed to him joining the series on the road.

“We haven’t decided yet if he’s traveling with us or not,” said Knoblauch. “It’s day to day, but whether he joins us at some point in this series, we’d be very fortunate to have him.”

Related: Time to Admit Defeat: 3 Major Changes the Maple Leafs Must Make

The expectation is that Ekholm could be ready by the time the Oilers get back home for Games 3 and 4. The series not starting until Wednesday probably helped matters.

Perry’s Final Season in the NHL?

During an interview with Corey Perry, Colby Armstrong asked Perry about Leon Draisaitl’s comments that Perry could play until he’s 50. Armstrong asked Perry’s son (who was sitting there during the interview) what he thinks of that idea and his son responded, “Mom says one more year.”

Is this the end of the road for Perry and his final chance to earn that Stanley Cup he wanted to win one more time before he retires? If so, it will be a loss for the Oilers, who likely would be interested in re-signing Perry because he was so effective in a limited role and took on greater responsibility in the playoffs.