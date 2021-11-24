NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sharks, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers lost another left-shot defenseman and are extremely depleted at the position if Duncan Keith is out for an extended period of time. What will the Oilers do? Meanwhile, one report suggests the San Jose Sharks are willing to retain salary in a trade if a team is interested in Evander Kane. One scribe believes the Toronto Maple Leafs are likely to figure out Jack Campbell’s contract but talks the domino effect it will have and Mattias Janmark is likely on the trade market from the Vegas Golden Knights. Finally, the Philadelphia Flyers have recalled Morgan Frost.

Oilers Lose Duncan Keith

Keith left Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Stars near the end of the second period and did not return. It’s not clear what is ailing him but it’s said to be an upper-body injury. The problem for the Oilers is that they are already down Darnell Nurse and Slater Koekkoek on the left side.

Oilers announce Duncan Keith won’t return to tonight’s game due to an upper-body injury. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) November 24, 2021

Head coach Dave Tippett didn’t have an update after the game but did say that without his three top defensemen who were taking regular duty on the Oilers it’s a challenge. Edmonton will struggle if they’re forced to run with Kris Russell, Philip Broberg, and William Laggesson for multiple games. If Keith’s injury is serious, GM Ken Holland may have to look around to see what’s out there on the trade market.

Sharks Willing to Retain Salary on Kane

While a guest on the Jeff Marek Show, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, “Kane on his contract has a three-team trade list, I don’t know who’s going to trade for him right now but one of the things that I have heard is that the Sharks have let it be known that if somebody is interested they would retain.”

Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kane isn’t far from having served his 21-game suspension and when he’s done will be able to return to the team if they allow him. The Sharks clearly would rather not go there and prefer a trade if one can be made. The problem is the baggage that comes with the player might be greater than the on-ice production he can offer and the Sharks know that. They’re making it clear they will help a team who helps them by taking on salary.

Kane has four years and $28 million dollars left on his contract. Friedman added, “I don’t know who’s going to trade for him right now,” Friedman acknowledged. “I just don’t know where that is at this particular point of time or even if that’s realistic.”

Janmark a Likely Trade Piece out of Vegas

As per Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now, Mattias Janmark is likely one of the pieces that will be traded by the Golden Knights prior to Jack Eichel returning to the NHL. Janmark signed a one-year, $2-million deal with the Golden Knights and hasn’t gotten off to a strong start, in part because of injury.

Krepps believes that even if he picks up his production, he’s a trade candidate because the Golden Knights are projected to be $7 million over the salary cap when Eichel returns from neck surgery. Janmark would be moved to clear up some of that necessary cap space.

Maple Leafs Will Find a Way to Keep Campbell

James Mirtle tried to project the Maple Leafs 2022-23 roster in a fun exercise for The Athletic and when it came to Jack Campbell predicted he will be part of the roster. As most fans in Toronto know, Campbell is having a fantastic season and is a pending UFA this summer.

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mirtle writes:

I’ve penciled Campbell in for a four- or five-year deal for just shy of $5 million, but he definitely could push that AAV north if he posts a Vezina-calibre performance. source -‘Mirtle: Projecting the Maple Leafs roster and cap outlook all the way to 2024-25’- James Mirtle – The Athletic – 11/24/2021

He adds that fitting in Campbell’s contract likely means moving out some combination of Petr Mrazek, Nick Ritchie, and/or Travis Dermott. This would open up holes for youngsters like Joseph Woll, Nick Robertson, and Kristians Rubins to play on the roster.

Flyers Recalling Morgan Frost

Because Kevin Hayes is out week-to-week with an abdominal injury and Derrick Brassard left Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a lower-body injury, the Flyers are recalling forward Morgan Frost ahead of Wednesday’s game against Florida Panthers, reports Friedman. Frost has 15 points in 16 games and was among the final cuts the Flyers made during training camp.