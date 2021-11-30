NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canadiens, Oilers, Avalanche, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it has been confirmed that Boston Bruins’ forward Jake DeBrusk has requested a trade. What comes next out of Boston and who might be interested? There is more information coming to light when it comes to the GM situation in Montreal. Who are the candidates and how does the Jeff Gorton hire fit into a future decision? The Edmonton Oilers offered key updates on numerous player injuries and the Vancouver Canucks could be among the targets for Evander Kane.

DeBrusk Requests Trade from Bruins

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reports: “Spoke with Rick Valette today, agent for Jake DeBrusk, he confirmed he asked for a trade over the weekend.” Rishaug adds, “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. Debrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.”

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Multiple other sources have looked into the report and while they’ve confirmed the news, add that nothing is imminent at this time. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period writes, “I’m told he’s wanted a move for quite some time, Bruins have been aware for months. Things escalated over the weekend. Doesn’t sound like a trade is imminent, but the attempt has been heightened.”

In other Bruins’ news, forward Brad Marchand was suspended for three games after slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Vancouver Canucks. The NHL DoPS said it was the position of the player that made the play so dangerous, but Marchand’s suspension history was a clear factor in the length of the suspension.

Canadiens May Hire Less-Experienced GM

Frank Seravalli offered some updates after the Geoff Molson media avail on Monday and noted the Canadiens are trying to do things with the Jeff Gorton hire. First, the team still wants a French-speaking GM, but because they have Gorton running things as the President of Hockey Operations, the team can have an English-speaking executive making huge decisions.

This could lead to the Canadiens hiring a less-experienced GM that can grow under Gorton and satisfy the need to have someone who can be the French-speaking voice and face of the franchise for a demanding fan base. As for any rumors of Patrick Roy being a candidate, Eric Engels said on Sportsnet: “I don’t believe necessarily that Patrick Roy would be willing to come in become GM and not have full authority to make all the decisions, essentially on his own”.

Also noted, among the first issues for Gorton and his new GM, the Canadiens’ salary cap issues are a priority. Second, how to deal with Carey Price and Shea Weber will be of the utmost importance. Managing expectations with a new manager will also be key to long-term success.

MacKinnon Could Be Back Wednesday for Avalanche

According to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, the Avalanche could have Nathan MacKinnon back on Wednesday to play against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Unfortunately, the Avs received bad news as well as defenseman Ryan Murray is out indefinitely. He has a lower-body injury that they’re still evaluating.

According to reports, Darnell Nurse, Duncan Keith, Dylan Holloway, Devin Shore, and Mike Smith were all back skating ahead of the team’s regular practice. Smith was even taking shots for the first time in a while. Nurse and Keith are reportedly the closest to returning.

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers, Oct. 21, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

All that said, head coach Dave Tippett did say Defensemen Darnell Nurse and Duncan Keith are the closest to returning to the lineup, per Tippett that Nurse needs to be officially cleared by the team’s medical staff, and he could remain out for a little while longer. Keith’s return will depend on how he is feeling and his personal decision to play games.

Shore could return as early as next week.

As per Evander Kane’s new agent Dan Milstein of Gold Star Hockey, there are “multiple options on the table” for Kane after clearing waivers on Monday afternoon. Per Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK TV, among those options are the Vancouver Canucks who Milstein will specifically contact as he tries to get his client a fresh start somewhere.

The Sharks are apparently settled into the idea that they will need to retain half of Kane’s salary in any trade. Doing so might make him an appealing option for a couple of teams that might be willing to overlook his reputation and off-ice troubles for what is likely a certain level of guaranteed on-ice production.