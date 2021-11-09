NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Penguins, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, another insider notes the Edmonton Oilers might be looking at Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask is skating again and with the Boston Bruins. Is he close to a return? Pittsburgh Penguins have reached a resolution with Erin & Jarrod Skalde, settling what could have been another ugly sexual abuse case for the NHL but are also looking at on-ice business and potentially a defenseman from The Toronto Maple Leafs.

Oilers and Marc-Andre Fleury Remain Connected

Chris Johnston is the next NHL insider to connect the Edmonton Oilers to Fleury. It is believed the Oilers may need two things heading into the trade deadline: a left-shot defenseman and a goaltender will be at the top of the Oilers’ priority list.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Among the netminders that could be on the Oilers’ radar is Fleury, who could be moved by the Blackhawks. Chicago’s season has not gone well and Fleury is in the final year of his current contract. Fleury has not looked good in Chicago where the Blackhawks leak chances against and he could be had for a draft pick and possible salary retention could be part of the move.

Johnston said, “I think it’s reasonable to link Marc-Andre Fleury to Edmonton.” He adds, “I think that they understand what this season means. I see them trading for a D before the deadline and I see them getting another goaltender and that goaltender might be the reigning Vezina Trophy winner.”

Meanwhile, Mike Smith is still out for Edmonton and the Oilers will start back-up Stuart Skinner for the first time this season as Edmonton takes on the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday.

Rask Back Skating with Bruins

Tuukka Rask was back on the ice on Monday, skating with the Boston Bruins. While he’s still recovering from offseason hip surgery, it is believed he’ll return to the Bruins at some point this season. That he’s back on the ice raises questions about how soon he might be able to return.

📹 Free agent goaltender Tuukka Rask out on the ice at Warrior today as he works his way back from hip surgery #NHLBruins #WBZ pic.twitter.com/wqJ4uvGYbv — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) November 8, 2021

The Bruins aren’t in goaltending trouble as rookie Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have played well, but Boston has already said Rask will be welcomed back. Clearly, the Bruins won’t rush his return but it’s a good sign that he’s skating. The next step would be taking care of a contract as Rask is still an unrestricted free agent.

Penguins Settle Skalde Case

Following claims that she was sexually assaulted by former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins coach John “Clark” Donatelli in 2018, Erin and Jarrod Skalde have reached a resolution with the Penguins organization. Per the release, terms of the resolved case were not be disclosed but a report says that both sides find the resolution satisfactory and for all parties.

The team released a statement Tuesday saying, “The Penguins and Skaldes have agreed to resolve all claims.” They added, “Through this resolution, the Penguins hope to bring closure to the Skaldes, provide some measure of peace, and continue to encourage and promote a culture of openness, accountability, and respect at all levels of professional sports.”

Dan Kingerski reports:

“The Penguins org’s culpability was always a question mark. From what we know, the Penguins org had a good defense. They appear to have acted swiftly. A jury is always unpredictable and the case would have been public. No winners there. I hope justice was/is served.”

It is still undetermined whether or not this will change Bill Guerin’s involvement in Team USA during the Olympics. Guerin has been pegged to take over for the departing Stan Bowman but was reportedly the one who told Jarrod Skalde to keep quiet about the incident. An investigation is still ongoing by the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

Penguins Might be Interested in Justin Holl

In other Penguins news, there’s chatter the organization is looking to add a defenseman and that Toronto Maple Leafs’ blueliner Justin Holl could be an ideal fit. Holl is believed to be available and the 29-year old right-handed defenseman has a year left at $2 million.

Justin Holl, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now writes:

His $2 million AAV carries one season beyond this one and is affordable for a third-pairing defenseman. The Penguins might have to get a little bit creative down the road to add his salary, but Holl would be an immediate upgrade.

Kingerski also notes that there are conflicting reports about what it would cost to acquire Holl. TSN’s Darren Dreger has said someone would have to overpay, while The Athletic’s James Mirtle has been told by a team that the price for Holl wasn’t that high.