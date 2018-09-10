In today’s rumor rundown, the New York Rangers will stand pat when it comes to veteran additions, the Sharks might be feeling the pressure after the Vegas Golden Knights acquired Max Pacioretty and the Flyers have some choices to make with so many injuries heading into the regular season.

Rangers Won’t Add PTO Veterans

Larry Brooks of the New York Post is reporting the Rangers aren’t expected to bring in any veterans on training camp tryouts. With plenty of strong options still available on PTO deals, New York is expected to stick with their youth movement and open up opportunities for several key prospects to contend for roster spots. The belief is that adding veterans would only clutter things up.

Among the youngsters to watch are first round centers Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil. The one thing that might slow their introduction into the NHL is that Rangers’ GM Jeff Gorton told Brooks that the team plan is to keep both players at center. New York has some depth down the middle and if neither is given a shot on the wing, they may not make the team due to roster spots already being filled. If either player is more than ready, it could make trading a veteran player possible.

Related: NHL Rumors: Duchene, Aho, Hall, More

Sharks Need to Make a Move Now

Marcus White of NBC Sports suggests the Vegas Golden Knights’ acquisition of left wing Max Pacioretty may force the San Jose Sharks to reevaluate their game plan. After a quiet offseason that included attempts to land players like John Tavares and Pacioretty, San Jose didn’t do much and may not be able to keep up with teams in their division — the Golden Knights (Pacioretty and Paul Stastny), Los Angeles Kings (Ilya Kovalchuk) and Arizona Coyotes (Alex Galchenyuk) made significant additions.

What that move would be in unclear but there are plenty of offensive options potentially available in trade based on how things go with their current teams. Artemi Panarin and the Blue Jackets seem to be moving farther apart on a deal, Tyler Seguin in Dallas is questionable and there are plenty of pieces out of Ottawa that might be available.

San Jose may choose to wait until their season starts before doing anything big but if they struggle to keep pace, Wilson is not afraid to make a move.

Related: NHL Rumors: Seguin, Panarin, Staal, More

Flyers Plans After Losing MacDonald

The bad news continues to pile up for the Philadelphia Flyers who were dealt another blow when it was learned defenseman Andrew MacDonald injured himself off-ice training and will be out roughly six weeks with what they call a “lower-body injury.” MacDonald joins Sean Couturier, Wayne Simmonds, and Michal Neuvirth as players the team is hoping will recover and be ready to go this season.

Despite the rash of injuries, the team does not intend to go outside the organization to add players at this time. On defense, the Flyers have Ivan Provorov, Shayne Gostisbehere, Robert Hägg, Travis Sanheim, Radko Gudas and newcomer Christian Folin. MacDonald’s absence will simply give an opportunity to someone else.

NHL contributor, Dave Isaac suggests this is a vast improvement over years past when the team would have gone dumpster diving in an attempt to fill roster holes.

Related: NHL Rumors: Panarin, Pacioretty, Flyers, More

No Interest in Bobby Ryan

Shawn Simpson of TSN is reporting there is zero interest from teams for winger Bobby Ryan. That includes trades that would see him thrown in as part of a package for defenseman Erik Karlsson. Ryan has four years left on his deal at $7.5 million and while the Senators can retain up to 50 percent of this salary, there are no teams willing to take on that kind of contract for a player who has struggled so mightily.

Vegas and Pacioretty Already Talking Extension

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period writes, “The Golden Knights have engaged in contract extension talks with Pacioretty, and those discussions will continue, but as of now, a new deal isn’t close. Wheels in motion, though, so you never know.” If true, this suggests the team added Pacioretty, not as a short-term rental, but a player who can contribute for a few more years as Vegas attempts to remain competitive.