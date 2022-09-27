NHL Rumors: Blues, Maple Leafs, Flames, Golden Knights

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it sounds like the St. Louis Blues are kicking tires on a trade for defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Meanwhile, there is some thought that the impasse between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Rasmus Sandin might be coming to an end.

The Calgary Flames may have been told that MacKenzie Weegar won’t talk extension during the season and Nic Hague of the Vegas Golden Knights is going home.

Blues Interested in Chychrun

According to Elliotte Friedman who discussed the Chychrun trade rumors on his latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the St. Louis Blues are involved in trade discussions and interested in acquiring the blueliner. He noted, “The short answer is, I do think the Blues are around there, they have been and I do think they would still be, I don’t think they’re out.”

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman noted that Ottawa is still the team to watch here. The NHL insider isn’t convinced a deal has never really been close but the conversations have been there off and on. Friedman said that one of the players Arizona liked is Shane Pinto. The Senators aren’t doing that and they believe there is a big future for Pinto.

One of the things slowing a Chychrun trade is that teams have seen what happened with Ryan Ellis in Philadelphia. The Flyers traded for Ellis and he’s played only four games with the organization since being acquired. Chychrun is hurt again and teams are concerned that they’d be trading for a player that will stay injury prone.

Sandin Situation to Get Settled Soon

Friedman also believes that the contract situation between the Maple Leafs and Rasmus Sandin will get settled soon. “I just think there’s too much at stake here,” said Friedman. He added, “I think Toronto has shown that it’s not going to bend too much. I think this is too big a season for him to miss camp, I don’t think it helps him.”

Rasmus Sandin, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman noted that the injuries to Timothy Liljegren and the uncertain status of Jake Muzzin’s health create an opportunity for Sandin that passes him by if he’s not on the roster to open the season. There was a thought that Sandin was being blocked to move up the lineup and this is his best chance to prove himself. “The opportunity argument is going away now,” Friedman noted.

Patrick Kane Did Not Say He Doesn’t Want to be a Maple Leaf

The talk surrounding Patrick Kane is that he’s not asked the Chicago Blackhawks about a trade. With that being said, it would make sense there have been no conversations about where he would want to go if traded. Still, somehow it was being reported that NHL insider Kevin Weekes noted on ESPN Radio on this past Friday: “Patrick Kane has stated several times that he does not want to be a Leaf, and that he wants to go to a team that he feels actually has a chance at the Stanley Cup.”

This is not accurate, according to RMNB. “I never said any of that actually!!” Weekes did admit that he’s linked the Rangers to Kane in friendly discussion but denied ever making a list of Kane’s preferred destinations.

Weegar Doesn’t Want to Talk During Season About New Deal

It was said that MacKenzie Weegar’s goal is to say that his new deal is done by the start of the season or they stop talking. “One of the things I’ve heard is that his preference is, once the pucks drops, shelve it.”

MacKenzie Weegar, Florida Panthers (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Flames are hoping to get Weegar locked up to a long-term deal. He was part of the Matthew Tkachuk trade and Weegar is being seen both as an upgrade to their blue line, but that an extension would be viewed as a win for the organization and among the fan base.

Nic Hague Going Home

Updates on Nic Hague is that things aren’t close with the Golden Knights. It sounds like he’s going home and will not report to camp or start the season with the team. Jeff Marek reports, “Golden Knights RFA defenceman Nic Hague will start skating with the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers tomorrow. Chris Dennis is the head coach with the Rangers also helped coach Hague with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.”