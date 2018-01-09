NHL Trade Rumors: Pacioretty, Smith, Oilers, Bruins

In today’s Rumor Rundown we look at the ongoing saga of Max Pacioretty and the Montreal Canadiens. We also discuss the Ottawa Senators and some news that the Calgary Flames might be interested in Zack Smith. Will the Edmonton Oilers clean house after going 1-5-1 in their last seven games? The Bruins want to improve their roster but they aren’t willing to trade prospects. What trades could be available for them?

The Max Pacioretty Asking Price

According to local Montreal beat reporter L.A. Lariviere, it is believed that the Canadiens are looking for a proven scorer and a first round pick for Max Pacioretty. Many believe the trade of Pacioretty is anything but a sure thing and while the Canadiens may not be “shopping” the scoring forward, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin isn’t ignoring offers.

It's believed #Habs are asking for a proven scorer and a 1st round pick for Pacioretty. Not actively shopping him, but Bergevin is listening to GMs, whom are calling. Concurred by @SunGarrioch — L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) January 7, 2018

Darren Dreger was on TSN 1260 was asked for his take on the Pacioretty talks (seeing as how Edmonton would be a team that might be interested) and Dreger said he believed a trade for Pacioretty would do him good but that the Habs are not close to moving him. He explained:

“I don’t think they’re that close. Now I say that and I’m reminding myself of having a conversation with the Montreal Canadiens a week before they traded P.K. Subban and Marc Bergevin and others insisting P.K. Subban was not going to be traded – and then he gets traded. So anything is possible.” Darren Dreger on Edmonton’s TSN 1260.

He also mentioned that he doesn’t think Pacioretty would ever ask for a trade, even if it would help jumpstart his production. Dreger believes this trade will be about the proper timing of things. He said, “…maybe the pressure point on other teams to step up and deliver an asking price – whatever that might be on Pacioretty – isn’t quite there yet.”

Someone will be getting an excellent player in Pacioretty and they could hit a home run. The key is whether or not they are willing to pay the asking price to acquire him.

Zack Smith and the Flames

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun says, “There has been no shortage of trade talk surrounding the Senators with the club 10 points out of the final wild-card spot heading into Monday night.” He detailed possible interest from the Calgary Flames in Zack Smith.

Right now, the Sens are weighing their options and don’t consider themselves out of the race. A few losses could change that perspective, however.

The Edmonton Oilers Not Firing The Coach

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug conducted a one-on-one interview with Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli that aired on TSN.ca on Monday. Asking some tough questions of a manager who has made moves that see the Oilers now in 27th place in the NHL standings, Chiarelli was clear to state that he will not be firing his head coach Todd McClellan.

Chiarelli believes that the team still needs to examine what has gone on in Edmonton before making any drastic moves. Many believe that while the coaches might be safe right now, more losing could change things in a hurry. At the least, it is believed Chiarelli might add another coach to help with special teams which have been a real trouble-spot for the Oilers.

Bruins Looking to Bolster Scoring But Being Picky

Chris Nichols of Fanrag Sports Network cites Sportsnet’s NHL insider Elliotte Friedman going into detail this past Monday regarding the Boston Bruins and their future plans. There is speculation that Bruins are looking to add a top-six winger or a top-four defenseman, but they’re in a bit of a bind because they are completely unwilling to part with prospects.

Friedman said, “I looked into this today and the No. 1 thing I was told is don’t think you’re getting their prospects.” He was told Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo aren’t going anywhere and that the club has already turned down an offer for Trent Frederic.

That potentially leaves the Bruins with fewer options but Friedman suggested Vancouver’s Thomas Vanek out of Vancouver might be an option in much the same way the team added Drew Stafford.

Friedman also added the B’s were at one point looking for a left-shot D but Matt Grzelcyk’s play of late may have made that less of a priority.