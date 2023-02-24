Oilers 2022-23 Trade Targets: MacKenzie Weegar

The Edmonton Oilers have yet to make any trades leading up to the trade deadline this year, and fans are beginning to worry as the team’s defensive struggles remain evident each game. They did just defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 7-2 rout that saw Connor McDavid reach 109 points, but their inconsistency is likely to creep up on them again soon.

As the Oilers look to make a deep playoff run for the second year in a row, there’s a name that has been tossed around recently that could be an alternative to Erik Karlsson, and that’s Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. He signed a long-term deal with the Flames after being traded there in the offseason but has struggled with his new club. The Oilers could swoop in and give him a change of scenery that could end up being beneficial to his career.

Who Is MacKenzie Weegar & How Does He Benefit The Oilers?

Weegar is a 29-year-old right-shot defenseman from Nepean, Ontario currently playing for the Flames. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers at 206th overall. He is in his sixth full season in the NHL, and first with the Flames after being involved in the blockbuster Matthew Tkachuk deal. In 363 career NHL games, he has scored 28 goals and added 110 assists for 138 points which comes out to a 0.38 points per game average. This season with the Flames, he has scored only one goal and added 17 assists for 18 points through 57 games and is currently on pace to have one of the worst offensive performances of his career.

Weegar spent his junior career with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) where he built a reputation as an all-around defenseman with a good shot, and outstanding offensive abilities. In 123 games with the Mooseheads, he scored 20 goals and added 83 assists for 103 points which comes out to a 0.84 points per game average. He also spent time in the Panthers’ minor league system until finally getting three games in during the 2016-17 season, but broke through in the NHL during the 2017-18 season.

The Oilers need to change up their back end, it’s clear they are struggling to make any moves to improve their blueline but this is a trade they should make. Weegar brings a unique skill set as a defenseman that not many players in the NHL can replicate. His offensive ability is impressive as most blueliners try to maintain a stay-at-home type of game, but what stands out more is his ability to play both ends of the ice. He is able to play a sound defensive game and doesn’t make bad decisions in his own end very often. If the team wants a puck-moving two-way defenseman, this is him.

What Would It Cost The Oilers?

Weegar currently has a $3.25 million cap hit but signed an eight-year extension with the Flames that has an average annual value of $6.25 million. It’s a reasonable price for him and with the Flames being way worse than many fans expected them to be, it would be no surprise to see them become sellers as early as this year’s deadline. Moving him won’t be impossible as most teams know it’s likely just a bad year for him, but he may still not bring as many assets back as Flames fans would like considering the amount of term left on his contract.

Realistically, I see the Oilers acquiring Weegar for Evan Bouchard, Jesse Puljujarvi, and a second-round pick. Every player mentioned in this trade package needs a fresh start due to a lackluster season. Bouchard’s horrific play on the back end could be fixed by a coach like Darryl Sutter, and Puljujarvi has been involved in trade rumors for months, so a fresh start on the other side of the battle of Alberta could be something that happens.

I know many Oilers fans want Karlsson, myself included. But, he may just be too hard to bring in during the season. Weegar’s contract is of better value and won’t cost as much as Karlsson’s would. I would like to see the Oilers try and get something done for Weegar at the deadline because once next season begins his modified no-trade clause kicks in, and they would likely lose out on the opportunity to grab him. If they want to get better going into the playoffs, he is a player I would pursue.