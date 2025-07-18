Oilers Are Going to Miss the Playing Styles of Kane & Brown This Season

It’s only been just over a month since the Edmonton Oilers lost Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, and in that time, their team has seen some major changes. Between trades and losing some pieces in free agency, the roster has been shaken up pretty good. And while that can lead to good things like creating cap space and bringing in new players, it can also have repercussions. Especially when you lose specific players with certain styles of play.

Related: No, McDavid Playing Surprise Game Doesn’t Mean He’s Headed to Leafs

Of the many losses, Evander Kane and Connor Brown were two of the most notable. They were both key pieces of the last two lengthy playoff runs and brought a unique aspect to the lineup. And while shedding their cap and bringing in younger players is all well and good, losing two guys like that is a bigger deal than one may think.

Brown and Kane’s Impact

Both Kane and Brown made their names known in their time with Edmonton. Kane had 111 points in 161 regular season games to go along with 42 points in 68 playoff games, while Brown had 42 points in 153 regular season games and 15 points in 39 playoff games. But their impact came from so much more than just points on the scoresheet.

Both players could always be found in the corners, behind the net, and along the walls. They were always using their physicality and toughness to get the puck and drive it to the net. And they did so by any means necessary. They were the type of guys who went the extra mile and did whatever it took to win, and it was clear to see in the postseason, especially. They are also both very versatile, 200-foot players, especially Brown. What was also very evident was not only their good attitude towards teammates and fans, but the reception they got in return. One great example is the reception Brown got when he did a surprise lineup read for Game 4 of this past season’s Western Conference Final.

THEY HAD INJURED CONNOR BROWN HIDING IN THE OILERS LOCKER ROOM JUMP OUT TO SURPRISE THE TEAM AND DO THEIR OPENING LINE UP READ AWW I’M SCREAMING I LOVE THIS AND I LOVE HIM pic.twitter.com/Y8RxWkfx5l — Shan (@shan_savvy) May 28, 2025

The good energy and solid play they brought is something that will be dearly missed. The Oilers have been quiet in replacing what they lost this offseason, but are the pieces they added enough to fill the void?

What the Oilers Have Brought in Instead

So far, through free agency, trades, and other avenues like international signings, the Oilers have brought in a few different forwards to attempt to fill in the holes up front. They started with Czech forward David Tomasek in early April, who has seen lots of offensive success overseas the past couple of seasons. Then came the moves after the season, signing Andrew Mangiapane and Curtis Lazar to free agent deals and acquiring promising young forward Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

However, while these are good pieces to have, they aren’t solid replacements for what was lost in Kane and Brown. Tomasek and Howard have potential, and Lazar and Mangiapane have shown flashes in the past, but they don’t seem to provide the sort of spark that the past guys did. It is two different styles of play between the new guys and the old, and maybe that’s what general manager Stan Bowman is aiming for, but right now, from the outside looking in, it’s not an ideal look. The team may need to look to add more or have the rest of the team fill the gap themselves.

How to Replace What Was Lost

Replacing what was lost is hard. There is still a chance that one or two of these new acquisitions step up in a big way, and we see flashes of the gritty and hard play we are used to seeing from the middle-six. But if not, there are other options to pursue. The free agent market is still open, and although it’s been picked over, the Oilers could still find a diamond in the rough to help them out.

Looking for a power forward on the market is an option, too. A defensive-minded player with some offensive skill like Yegor Chinakhov has been suggested as a potential move. He has asked to be traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets and would likely have something to prove come training camp. Chinakhov or a player of his kind would be a good move for Edmonton to make, for the right price.

Evander Kane, former Edmonton Oiler (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

If Bowman is done making moves, then the workload will likely fall on the current players. Guys like Zach Hyman and Mattias Janmark, and even the other veterans, will need to lead the way and be the workhorses. They need to be leaders and be the first ones into the corners. It’s the only way that style of play can survive in Edmonton.

The Oilers’ fans and players will miss Kane and Brown, and all the other pieces of their Western Conference-winning team. But it is now time for the new age of players (and some of the old) to step up and keep this team right where it’s at.