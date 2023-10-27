Oilers News & Rumors: McDavid, Kassian, Bouchard, Nurse

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is a lot going on in Oil Country as the Oilers continue to lose and put in lacking performances. There is an update on the status of Connor McDavid, Zack Kassian has announced his retirement, Darnell Nurse had some harsh comments about the team’s recent play. Finally, Evan Bouchard was demoted after a series of bad defensive games.

As the Oilers get ready for the Heritage Classic on Sunday, most eyes and ears are focused on the status of Connor McDavid and whether he’ll be available for that game. McDavid, sidelined due to injury, was sorely missed in the Oilers loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday and head coach Jay Woodcroft revealed McDavid had a positive skating session, cautiously labeling it a “good day.”

Yet, Woodcroft refrained from confirming McDavid’s participation in Sunday’s outdoor game against the Calgary Flames, stressing the need for ample recovery time. The Flames are also struggling, having lost four in a row and someone is going to finally break their losing streak.

When asked about potential weather concerns affecting McDavid’s return, Woodcroft emphasized McDavid’s self-awareness and the importance of a personalized approach to his recovery. Weather-related considerations had not been evaluated yet.

Zack Kassian Retires

NHL veteran Zack Kassian officially announced his retirement from professional hockey this week, following a respectable 12-season journey. The former Oiler, leaves behind a legacy defined by his tenacity and determination on the ice. Over the course of his career, he netted 92 goals, contributed 111 assists, amassing a total of 203 points. Kassian also accumulated 913 penalty minutes across 661 games played.

In a reflective statement, he expressed, “Playing in the NHL is an achievement, but sustaining a 12-year career is truly special. I’ve forged enduring relationships with coaches, equipment staff, and fellow players that will last a lifetime. My journey in hockey has been incredibly meaningful, and I’m grateful for the memories and connections made along the way.”

Kassian had his ups and downs in Edmonton, but when he was committed and playing well, he was among the most entertaining and beloved members of the team. Congratulations on a great career, especially in recovering from battles with alcoholism and returning to get a number of strong additional seasons out of your NHL journey.

Evan Bouchard Demoted

Heading into Thursday’s game against the Rangers, defenseman Evan Bouchard was being deployed in a different way by Woodcroft. In what looked like a clear message changes were made in the defense lineup and Bouchard was no longer paired with Mattias Ekholm. Instead, he found himself skating alongside Brett Kulak in the bottom pair. Phil Broberg, on the other hand, was given second-pairing ice time with Ekholm.

Despite Bouchard’s offensive productivity, his defensive awareness has been lacking, prompting the Oilers to address the issue. It appears the team has grown weary of his mistakes impacting their overall performance. This contrasts with the player who showcased incredible skills in the previous season, contributing significantly during the team’s playoff run. Bouchard, who can play on both ends of the ice, seems to have lost that ability this season. He needs to refine his defensive abilities to regain his former status on the team.

Darnell Nurse Was Livid

Darnell Nurse was frustrated after the Oilers 3-0 loss to the Rangers. “It’s easy to point fingers. Everyone’s got to look in the mirror and do a whole lot f—ing better,” he noted when speaking with the media. He added, “We have to reset, can’t feel sorry for ourselves and move on.”

He then noted that he’s been with the Oilers for nine seasons and noted that the media are quick to point out it’s always been the defense that has been the problem in Edmonton. He’s starting to agree, saying they can’t keep giving clean looks at their goalies.

Nurse was among those in the leadership group who had some words to say to his team after the loss. It’s going to be up to him and a handful of others on this team to shake things up and turn the group’s fortunes around.