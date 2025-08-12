Oilers News & Rumours: Cossa, McDavid, Augustine, 2026 Trade Deadline Plans

Edmonton Oilers fans have been through a ton of heartbreak over the past couple of seasons. They made it to the Stanley Cup Final for two straight seasons, but lost both times to the Florida Panthers. While the deep runs have been fun, the Oilers are looking to finally win their first Stanley Cup since 1990, and have made the moves this offseason to prove they are ready to make yet another run at the defending champions.

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we look at the potential fit for a prospect goaltender, an extension update on Connor McDavid, and some trade deadline plans next season.

Oilers Linked to Sebastian Cossa?

In a recent episode of Oilers Now, Bob Stauffer hinted that the Oilers were looking at a goaltender who “hasn’t gained a lot of traction” with his current team, but has a previous connection to Edmonton. He added that the player’s team also has “another really good goaltending prospect,” which immediately led to speculation that he was talking about Sebastian Cossa, who previously played for the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Sebastian Cossa, Grand Rapids Griffins (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

He never specifically said Cossa’s name, but it’s hard not to think that’s who he was talking about. The 22-year-old hasn’t found a way to climb up the Red Wings’ depth chart, and their other good prospect is Trey Augustine, who may be closer to getting a look at the NHL level than Cossa.

There was some added speculation that the Oilers had reached out to the Red Wings and asked about Augustine from Cam Robinson, but the Red Wings aren’t interested in trading him.

There hasn’t been a direct connection, nor has there been any reason to believe a deal is imminent by any means, but it’s interesting to hear they have been gauging the market for a goaltender who could be a long-term investment.

In a recent post on Twitter (X), representatives at the 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast reported that the Oilers and captain Connor McDavid are close to an extension, and could get something done as soon as the end of August.

We are hearing that the contract extension for Connor McDavid will most likely happen after the Team Canada Orientation Camp which is August 26th to the 28th in Calgary.



The plan is to announce the contract extension before the Captain Skates begin & Training Camp starts.



If their numbers are right, McDavid would become the highest-paid player in the NHL, regardless of how long the deal is, but time will tell if a deal gets done before training camp.

2026 Trade Deadline Plans Revealed?

According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, the Oilers will likely target an aggressive winger at the 2026 Trade Deadline, which our own Jim Parsons alluded to in his recent article.

“The club will still need to use the trade market for a goalie upgrade (if required) and would do well to grab the next Brad Marchand at the 2026 trade deadline (if there is a player like him available), but there is a need for youthful experience of the kind provided by [Vasily] Podkolzin last season.” source – ‘Do the Edmonton Oilers need more of a rugged edge next season?’ Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 08/08/2025

Bob Stauffer also talked about a three-step plan for Edmonton to improve its forward group, which was for the Oilers to trade an NHL contract before the season starts, build cap space over the year, and target a Top-9 forward at the deadline.

We are still a long time away from the deadline, but it’s always good to have a plan outlined as they try to make another deep playoff run.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.