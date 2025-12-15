Oilers News & Rumours: Jarry Debut, Stastney, Another Goalie Trade, Hutson, & More

The Edmonton Oilers are hoping to make another deep playoff run this season, and after fans complained for months that the main reason they couldn’t defeat the Florida Panthers in either of the previous two matchups in the Stanley Cup Final was goaltending, the Oilers decided to pull off a blockbuster with the Pittsburgh Penguins, acquiring Tristan Jarry and Sam Poulin in exchange for Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak, and a second-round pick.

It has been an eventful week for Oilers fans, and in this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we look at Jarry’s debut, the speculation of another goaltending trade that could be coming down the pipe, a potential call-up of Quinn Hutson, the acquisition of Spencer Stastney, and more.

Jarry Wins Debut With Oilers

The immediate reaction to the blockbuster goaltending trade was split down the middle. Some fans wanted to keep Skinner around and were upset that he was a casualty in this deal, while some were ecstatic at the fact that a change had finally been made between the pipes. In Jarry’s first showing, which came against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he helped backstop the Oilers to a 6-3 win.

Jarry finished the game with a 1.12 goals-saved-above-expected (GSAX), a .893 save percentage (SV%), and three goals against. It was only his first game, but it was a strong first impression. He is expected to be the starter when the Oilers take on the Penguins on Tuesday (Dec. 16), as Jarry faces off against his former team.

Oilers Acquire Spencer Stastney

The Jarry deal wasn’t the only trade the Oilers pulled off, as they also traded a third-round pick to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Spencer Stastney. Stastney has looked solid in his first two games as an Oiler, and it seems as though he could quickly establish himself as their new third-pairing defender.

Another Goalie Trade Coming?

Following the Jarry acquisition, fans wondered if that was the final move before the trade deadline. Some speculation pointed to the Oilers remaining in the market for a goaltender to replace Calvin Pickard.

General manager Stan Bowman has shut down that speculation, stating that Pickard “will remain with the team.” However, considering Elliotte Friedman previously stated that the Oilers would’ve liked to keep Skinner as a backup for Jarry in any move that was made (this was stated prior to the trade being completed), it has led to fans wondering if the team will keep their options open and make another goalie trade before the 2026 Trade Deadline.

Quinn Hutson Call Up Imminent?

In between periods of the Oilers game against the Montreal Canadiens, Bob Stauffer gave praise to forward Quinn Hutson, who has impressed offensively in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors, and suggested he could be given a shot at the NHL level if he continues to dominate.

Stillman, Jones Recalled Due to Injury Issues

The Oilers announced they had recalled forward Max Jones and defender Riley Stillman for their current road trip, as they continue to deal with several injuries keeping some of their key players out of the lineup, and made some moves to assign a few players to injured reserve.

The #Oilers have recalled forward Max Jones from the @Condors, placed forwards Connor Clattenburg & Jack Roslovic on injured reserve & moved defenceman Jake Walman to long-term injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/lzCLcRS28J — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 11, 2025

There is some belief that everyone could be back before Christmas break, but at this point, there aren’t any new updates in terms of when the Oilers are expected to be fully healthy.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.