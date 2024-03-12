4 Oilers Facing Final Playoff Push Before Potential Exits

The Edmonton Oilers are through the NHL Trade Deadline and making a final push towards the playoffs. A team in win-now mode, this season could be the last opportunity for several players on the active roster to make a run with this organization. Some are pending UFAs, others are in a position where tough decisions could be made, and some are key pieces that if the Oilers don’t win it all, could be blamed for another failure of a season.

Let’s take a look at four players who might be facing their final regular season playoff run with the Oilers before possibly moving on in the summer.

Warren Foegele a Pricey Pending UFA

There was talk that Warren Foegele could be moved at this season’s deadline for a winger upgrade. Ultimately, the Oilers chose not to make that deal. Foegele is a pending UFA on an expiring deal that pays him $2.75 million per season. He’s having a career year with 14 goals and 33 points. As the cap jumps and he’s producing in a contract year, he’s pricing himself out of what the Oilers can afford.

Warren Foegele, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Even if the Oilers win it all, Foegele is likely a goner unless he chooses to take a team-friendly contract to stay. He’s talked about how much he likes it in Edmonton and the camaraderie built with this team. Is that enough for him to warrant turning down what might be his best shot to cash in on a new contract?

Cody Ceci Upgrade Needed

If the Oilers fail to stop the top lines from the opposition in this season’s postseason, the defense pairings are going to be blamed, with Ceci likely taking most of the criticism. He’s been a steady player and the rest of the roster likes him, but he’s the kind of player where moves have to be made to send a message and upgrade in an area of weakness, should the defense turn out to be a playoff problem.

Related: Oilers Roster Pushed to Keep Shopped Trade Deadline D-Man

There was a lot of chatter about Ceci being dealt this year, but GM Ken Holland wasn’t able to land the upgrade he wanted. If Edmonton struggles, the expectation is that whoever the GM is at the draft, they’ll likely shop Ceci around.

Adam Henrique’s Stay Could Be Short

There is more than one player on this roster looking at potentially short runs with the Oilers. Corey Perry, Sam Carrick, Troy Stecher, Connor Brown, and others. Adam Henrique might be the most interesting name in the bunch because he’s got the potential to land the biggest contract in free agency, but he’s also older and Holland did say after acquiring him that they would see how this season went and then potentially talk extension.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That’s unlikely if Henrique doesn’t prove to be the piece the Oilers needed to add at this season’s deadline. Most insiders like the move, but there’s pressure on Henrique to produce as both a third-line center and a potential top-six winger. It’s an interesting situation that could present itself. If Henrique knocks it out of the park, he’ll have teams interested. If he doesn’t at age 34, he could be re-signed for a team-friendly, shorter-term deal.

Leon Draisaitl Could Be The Big Move If Things Go South

The former MVP and top-five NHL star is one of the reasons the Oilers have a chance at competing every season. He has maintained a consistent level of productivity this season, boasting 32 goals and 82 points in 63 games. That said, he’s a pending UFA in 2025 and if the Oilers flop in this season’s playoffs and there’s even a remote feeling he might want to explore his options, the Oilers could opt for a huge shakeup.

Draisaitl could earn as much as $15 million annually on his next deal. If the Oilers aren’t sure about investing that kind of money in him, he would fetch a massive return this offseason in a trade. It’s a risk and it wouldn’t sit well with many in Oilers nation, but Edmonton will have to look at all options if this season’s run turns out to be a disappointment.