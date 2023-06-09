Panthers Claw Back to Win Team’s First Cup Final Game

The Florida Panthers have made it a series after getting beaten down in Games 1 and 2. They won Game 3 in overtime in their first Stanley Cup Final game in Sunrise, Florida by a score of 3-2, making the series 2-1 in favor of the Vegas Golden Knights. This is the team’s very first Stanley Cup Final victory. They are now 7-0 in games that go to overtime this postseason.

There were obviously positives, but there were also some negatives. Let’s break it down.

Bobrovsky’s Back on the Case

After being pulled in Game 2 on Monday night, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 27 shots in his first career Cup Final win. He now has 12 wins this postseason, which leads all goaltenders in that category.

Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It’s clear him making the start was the right call and it shows that head coach Paul Maurice has full confidence in his abilities despite what happened in Games 1 and 2.

“I can’t even count how many huge saves [Sergei Bobrovsky] made tonight. At least 10. We’re so confident with him back there. Yeah, he’s amazing.” Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe on Sergei Bobrovksy’s Game 3 performance Thursday night.

Now, much like he’s done all playoffs, he has to stay hot to give the Cats a chance to steal another win on Saturday night in Game 4.

The Cats Still Need to Learn Discipline

This is starting to sound like a broken record.

While the penalty kill did come up huge in the overtime period, and the officiating was questionable in some cases, the Panthers’ lack of discipline got them trailing in the first place. They gave the Golden Knights six power plays and Vegas found a way to convert on two of them. That’s six power play goals in the span of three games compared to Florida’s zero during this entire series.

The penalty kill is improving, but they need to stay out of the box as it’s clear a bad penalty could mean doomsday for the squad. Vegas has shown just how lethal their man advantage is.

Tkachuk is Clutch Once Again

After seeming invisible in Game 1, and scoring a meaningless goal in Game 2 after receiving two misconducts, forward Matthew Tkachuk came up in the clutch after missing the end of the first period due to a hit from Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar. He scored the game-tying goal with 2:13 left to go in the game which would ultimately send it to overtime.

That was his 11th goal and 24th point of the playoffs. His point total leads everyone in the postseason and his goal total is third behind Leon Draisaitl and Jonathan Marchessault. Additionally, his point total is the fourth most in NHL playoff history with a team in his first season. His heroics came at a big time once again, and it’s put the Cats back in the series.

Verhaeghe Continues To Be a Playoff Hero

Forward Carter Verhaeghe decided to repeat his first round performance and score the overtime-winning goal. This comes after being scoreless since May 18 in the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. He finished the night with a goal and an assist.

“To win in overtime in front of our own fans, it gives us a little bit of momentum” Carter Verhaeghe on scoring the overtime game-winning goal in Game 3

That goal was the 15th playoff goal in his career, which is the most by a single player in the postseason in franchise history. To this day, he’s arguably general manager Bill Zito’s best free agent signing.

Panthers Have the Momentum to Tie the Series

The Panthers’ big win gives them a ton of momentum heading into Game 4 after looking down and out after Game 2. As a result, they have to keep their foot on the gas in order to make this series a best of three.

Time and time again this team has shown they can handle adversity and have always channeled their inner Han Solo in not caring about the odds. This situation is no different, and now they have a chance to get this thing evened up in Sunrise this weekend.