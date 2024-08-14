Penguins’ Best and Worst Case Scenarios for the 2024-25 Season

Entering the 2024-25 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to end their playoff drought while also manning a roster that is likely to become one of the oldest in the NHL once again. A lot of things will have to go right for the drought to end, and there are also plenty of things that could possibly go wrong to make it yet another season where they finish middle of the pack or worse in the Eastern Conference.

Best Case Scenario: Things Start Clicking

Last season, the aging core that the Penguins had in place was productive, but there was room for a bit more from them as well. Sidney Crosby continued to prove he was still ahead of Father Time, and him leading the way once again this season could very well be near the top of the list to make the 2024-25 season somewhat successful. Both Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang were solid last season, and if the team hopes to succeed this season, they will need more of the same and maybe more out of their core three (Malkin). One player who was a bit disappointing offensively was Erik Karlsson after he was acquired from the San Jose Sharks. Obviously, not being known to be the strongest defensive defenseman, Karlsson bouncing back with a strong offensive season would be a much-welcomed thing for the organization and its fans.

Tied in with Crosby continuing his strong play is the progression and development of Drew O’Connor. Last season saw O’Connor have a breakout season while playing on the top line with Crosby, and a strong season again would benefit not only the organization this season but the future as well. Another part of the hopeful future is Valterri Puustinen. He is a young player who the organization has high hopes for going forward. The best-case scenario for him is that he can build off a decent rookie season and become even more valuable going forward with the strong shot he possesses.

With the amount of talent on their special teams, specifically the power play, it will need to be better than it was last season. Having another training camp together and more time together on the ice, in general, should make one of the league’s worst-ranked powerplays last season get on track. With the hiring of David Quinn in the offseason, he will likely look to help improve this aspect of the roster, and if he can, it should help the Penguins immensely this season.

In between the pipes, Alex Nedeljkovic took over the reins for the last month or so last season after Tristan Jarry struggled to find consistency. Jarry returning to form while also staying healthy is the best-case scenario for the goaltender position. Nedeljkovic being able to fill in when called upon after signing an extension with the organization would spell a strong one-two punch in the net for the Penguins and help alleviate some pressure for the defense in front of them.

Worst Case Scenario: Regression and More of the Same

On the flip side, injuries, Father Time, and inconsistent play are the worst-case scenarios for the 2024-25 Penguins. As mentioned before, Crosby has been able to elude Father Time and prove he can still be one of the league’s top players. While unlikely, if he finally starts to slow down production-wise, there will be added pressure on the guys around him to step up and carry a bit more of the load. Where things could get dicey if, for some reason, this were to happen is if guys like Rust, O’Connor, Bunting, and the rest of the supporting cast can’t step up to the plate to help carry the load.

Another up-and-down type of season from Jarry would not be the end-all, be-all for the Penguins. But what would make it a worst-case scenario is if Nedeljkovic reverts back to how he played with the Detroit Red Wings, which spelled the end of his time with them. This particular scenario could lead to a dicey situation for general manager Kyle Dubas and his management team. With Jarry heading into the second year of the five-year extension he signed last offseason, it would be hard to move on from him contract-wise and play-wise if he struggles once again. Nedeljkovic, while on a team-friendly contract, could end up being moved to a team looking for a potential backup. The one positive that would come out of this situation would be the slight chance that one of the team’s top prospects, Joel Blomqvist, could find his way to Pittsburgh and earn some time in between the pipes.

Tristan Jarry’s return to form will be an important aspect of the Penguins having a successful 2024-25 season. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With a logjam of players battling for spots in the bottom six heading into the season, the hope is that there will be a bit more production from the group. One of the newcomers from the offseason, Kevin Hayes, continuing to struggle while the rest of the players around him become a revolving door of guys trying to find their footing throughout the season would become a nightmare of sorts for the organization. Not having any continuity or consistency once again would factor in, and the top six of the lineup would then be relied upon even more to carry the weight.

At the end of the day, if things do not go as well as Dubas and the rest of the organization expect and hope, the seat head coach Mike Sullivan is sitting on could get warmer and warmer, furthering speculation that the team could move on from him by season’s end.

The 2024-25 Season Could Be a Mixed Bag

After last season, the obvious hope is that more of the “best-case scenario” part becomes a reality, but in the true reality of things, it is more likely that the 2024-25 season ends up being a mixed bag of both best and worst-case scenario aspects happening. Either way, the season will be one that many keep a watchful eye on to see how the organization handles the ups and downs and if things can get headed back on the upward tick or not.