Predators’ Alexandre Carrier Earned Contract Extension

Among all of the moves the Nashville Predators made during the offseason, one of them that does not get discussed as much is general manager (GM) Barry Trotz re-signing defenseman Alexandre Carrier to a three-year contract worth $11.25 million. He was originally drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. It took him a little bit of time to finally reach the NHL level, but he is now part of a defense that aims to try and help push the Predators to a Stanley Cup championship.

Carrier’s Career in Nashville

Before joining the Predators, Carrier played in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for four seasons. He debuted for the Gatineau Olympiques in the 2012-13 campaign, scoring two goals and five assists for seven points in 50 games. He went on to post the following numbers in the four total seasons he was suiting up for Gatineau:

2012-13: two goals and five assists for seven points in 50 games

2013-14: three goals and 25 assists for 28 points in 67 games

2014-15: 12 goals and 43 assists for 55 points in 68 games

2015-16: 12 goals and 35 assists for 47 points in 57 games

Following his time in the QMJHL, Carrier spent the 2016-17 season mainly in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Milwaukee Admirals. In 72 games, he tallied six goals and accrued 33 assists for 39 points. While he was mostly in Milwaukee, Carrier got the opportunity to play in two NHL games for the Predators. It would be an opportunity that would not come again for him for another few seasons.

Carrier spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns with the Admirals. He never suited up for an NHL game in either of those two seasons. The 2017-18 season had Carrier produce four goals and accrue 24 assists for 28 points in 73 games. He followed that up with five goals and 32 assists for 37 points in 76 games.

The Predators gave Carrier his next NHL shot during the 2019-20 campaign. He played some games with the Admirals, too. In 55 AHL games, he had identical numbers from his previous season in Milwaukee. He had five goals and 32 assists for 37 points. While in Nashville, he suited up for three games and did not register a point.

Alexandre Carrier, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Carrier’s first full season with the Predators was 2021-22. He made the main roster and played in 77 regular-season games. During that span, he notched three goals and 27 assists for 30 points. He has been in the NHL since. In 2023-24, he netted four goals and accumulated 16 assists for 20 points in 73 games. He also was a part of the Predators’ 2024 postseason run. In six playoff games, he had a goal and two assists.

Helping Defense in New Era

Carrier re-signing with the Predators on July 1 was not the only move GM Trotz made that day. He also signed forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault to long-term contracts and brought in defenseman Brady Skjei, who had previously played for the Carolina Hurricanes. Trotz in mere hours managed to bolster the roster heading into the 2024-25 season. The Predators are considered a Stanley Cup contender, and they can potentially be one of the best squads in the Western Conference.

The 2024-25 Predators’ blue line looks solid. Along with Carrier and Skjei; the roster will also contain captain Roman Josi, Dante Fabbro, Jeremy Lauzon, and Luke Schenn. Head coach Andrew Brunette will have to figure out the pairings in training camp, but he has a lot of skill to work with. It will be intriguing to see if the new additions have any impact on Carrier’s stats during the 2024-25 season. He is capable of at least hitting 30 points again.

Overall, Trotz’s new contract extension for Carrier proves how valuable he is to the club. He might not produce offensively as Josi does, but his defense is a significant advantage to the team. He can now provide great defensive work in Nashville for an additional three seasons. He will be a piece on the backend of a new era in Predators’ history. He has teammates in Stamkos, Marchessault, Ryan O’Reilly, Juuse Saros, Josi, and Skjei, who will make Nashville one of the more dangerous opponents throughout the league. Between those talents and Carrier’s defensive contributions, the hockey world may be put on notice for how dominant they can be.