Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

Bottom Line

The Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild at home for the season opener.

Nashville went 47-29-6 overall and 14-11-1 in Central Division action a season ago. The Predators scored 236 total goals last season while averaging 2.9 per game.

Nashville Predators center Rem Pitlick carries the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Minnesota finished 23-22-5 in Western Conference action and 21-18-2 on the road a season ago. The Wild were outscored by 0.3 goals per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: Greg Pateryn: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press